Privacy notice FAQs

Who is RVU Services?

RVU Services Limited is part of the RVU Group. The RVU Group consists of a group of companies who operate the brands Confused.com, Money.co.uk, Tempcover.com, and Uswitch.com.

Why is RVU combining my personal data?

To help serve you (and other customers) better, we want to be able to use all of the data held within our family of brands to help us help you find better products. The way you interact with our brands and/or products helps us understand what you are interested in, and so we use this information to personalise your experience and recommend other products you might be interested in.

What personal data will be combined between RVU brands?

We may combine any personal data collected on websites and apps operated by RVU Services Limited (or operated on our behalf). Typically, this would include things like your name, e-mail address, physical address, and the products you have shown an interest in.

Will you share my personal data with third parties?

To operate our services, we need to share some data with third parties. You can find out more about this in our Privacy Notice.

Are you transferring my personal data outside the UK?

RVU Services Limited may store or process your data outside of the UK. When we do that, we use approved data transfer safeguards and legal frameworks (for example, Standard Contractual Clauses) to help ensure that your data is protected.

Why did I receive this email?

You receive the email because, at some point, you completed a transaction with Uswitch. Because we hold your personal data, we wanted to inform you about this change to the way we handle personal data within the RVU Group.

Will this change affect my marketing preferences?

No, you will continue to only receive marketing from those brands (if any) that you have given permission to email you.

How can I access the personal data you process about me?

Please submit a subject access request to customer-support@uswitch.com.

Can I ask you to delete my data?

Yes. Please email your request to customer-support@uswitch.com. We will send a confirmation email to let you know once your applicable data has been deleted. While we always complete requests as quickly as possible, it may sometimes take up to one month.

Can I object to you sharing my personal data with other RVU brands?

Yes. If you would prefer we didn’t share your data with our sister companies, please let us know by emailing us at customer-support@uswitch.com.

How can I ask you more about this?

Please contact our customer service team at customerservices@uswitch.com