Ernest Doku

Broadband and tv packages

BBC box sets come to Sky and Now TV

Brings classic British comedy and drama to Sky's on-demand service.

Sky Q unveils Kids Safe Mode to give parents peace of mind

Safe Mode lets kids take control without risk of exposure to inapt content.

Get a free tablet, smartwatch or smart speaker with new BT broadband offer

Samsung tablet, smart watch or Amazon Echo on offer with fibre broadband.

Sky reveals details of broadband and TV price rises

Sky will increase the cost of many of its services by £1-2 a month.

BT Sport app comes to Xbox and smart TVs

BT Sport apps are now available for Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV and Xbox.

New Sky deal cuts price of fast broadband and TV package

Sky has cut the price of its Fibre Max and Entertainment package by £7 a month.

Sky owners discuss plans for more free content, better voice controls

Offering more content for free via Now TV and improving voice searching on Sky Q are among plans put forth by Sky's new owners.

Sky Go launches on Amazon Fire

Sky Go customers can access up to 70 entertainment channels.

Broadband coverage

Cityfibre's ultrafast rollout reaches 25,000 premises

Cityfibre's gigabit broadband network has surpassed 25,000 premises.

Nearly two-thirds of new homes now offer full fibre broadband

More than 60 per cent of new homes now have access to full fibre broadband.

Poor rural broadband capabilities criticised in new report

Report reveals quarter of rural properties still lack access to superfast broadband.

BT selected for final stage of Wales superfast broadband rollout

The Welsh government has awarded £9.25 million of public money to BT to help deliver fibre broadband to remaining unconnected premises in east Wales.

Bt

Broadband and TV deals of the week: headphones, Google Home and more

Free tech goodies from BT and Virgin Media and one of the UK's cheapest broadband offers are among our best deals of the week.

BT and TalkTalk users hit by bug blocking Windows updates

Users unable to download updates for various Microsoft services for several days.

BT reveals full-fibre used in 1 in 3 connected premises

Almost a third of premises that are connected to FTTP have a package that takes advantage of this connectivity, BT reveals.

BT offers year of Amazon Prime with broadband deals

Get a year's free subscription to Amazon Prime with one of BT's fibre broadband deals for a limited time.

Cable broadband

Zen offers first 'lifetime guarantee' of no broadband price rises

Zen won't increase the prices of its broadband deals, even after end of contract.

More than 100 rural schools to become gigabit broadband 'hubs'

100 schools in England to become connectivity hubs for their local area.

County Broadband gets £46m to bring full fibre to 30,000 rural homes

Some 30,000 premises in East Anglia to benefit from £46 million investment.

Consumer trends

Internet use up by a third as households add more devices

A new study reveals that internet usage in Europe increased by a third in 2018 as households add more connected devices.

New technology could mean the end of area codes

New research by Ofcom suggests area codes could become a thing of the past as more people adopt broadband-based phone services.

Customer service and satisfaction

TalkTalk customers query extra TV charge

Some users of TalkTalk have expressed unhappiness about being charged an extra £4 a month for TV services they do not use.

Ee

EE to sell Huawei's in-home mobile broadband 5G router

Huawei's 5G CPR Pro in-home router coming to EE.

John lewis

John Lewis offers up to £75 worth of gift cards with broadband deals

Get up to £75 to spend in store or online with John Lewis' broadband deals.

Now

Now TV 'offers £35k to binge-watch for a year'

A new competition from Now TV will offer one winner £35,000 to take a year-long 'box set sabbatical'.

Plusnet

Plusnet offers one of the UK's cheapest broadband deals with gift card freebie

£30 prepaid reward card up for grabs with Plusnet's entry-level broadband deal.

Plusnet offers £60 Amazon gift card with cheap broadband deal

Plusnet is offering a £60 gift card for Amazon.co.uk with its entry-level broadband deal.

Plusnet offers 'UK's cheapest broadband' thanks to £75 gift card

Plusnet is offering a £75 gift card with its entry-level broadband package that makes it one of the cheapest deals in the UK.

Sky

Sky adds live chat customer support to revamped My Sky app

App designed to make it easier for people to manage their accounts.

Streaming

Roku Raises Streaming Stakes, Launches Ad-Supported Channel in UK

The recently launched Roku Channel promises the best of both British and international content in one place.

Switching broadband

Tackling broadband 'loyalty penalty' to be focus for Ofcom

Ofcom makes tackling the 'loyalty penalty' in the broadband market a top priority.

Talk talk

TalkTalk unveils big savings on fibre broadband throughout January

TalkTalk has reduced the cost of two of its broadband deals throughout the month of January.

Three

Three introduces unlimited mobile broadband plan for home users

Three has introduced a new unlimited mobile broadband offering aimed at home users.

Virgin media

Virgin Media to introduce 500Mbps ultrafast broadband service this spring

Virgin Media is preparing to launch a new 500Mbps service this spring.

Virgin Media adds free Samsung smartwatch to broadband and TV deals

Virgin Media is offering a free Samsung Galaxy Gear Sport smartwatch with selected TV and broadband deals until Tuesday.

Virgin Media hires Usain Bolt to promote "super" broadband speeds

Switch to Super campaign now underway.

Whats on

What to watch this Black History Month

Here are some of our favourite moments from the entertainment world that reflect and highlight the history of black culture in music and films.

