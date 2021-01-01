 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Lauren Vasquez

British gas

Summer cold spell drives millions to switch on heat

Uswitch poll finds 8 million British households turned on their central heating last week — was yours one of them?

E.on

E.ON's 9% price increase to affect 2.5 million customers

Latest big six price hike means 7.2 million energy customers total to see price rises this year

SSE announce price cut of 5.3%, effective 29 March

After launching a fixed plan that topped tables last week, big six supplier SSE cuts costs for standard rate customers

Energy prices

Ofgem announces default tariff price cap at £1,137

Experts criticise energy price cap as a 'trap' that creates a ‘false sense of security’

Post-summer energy debt climbs by £75m

Going into the winter season, 1 in 10 bill payers owe their energy supplier £134 on average

Energy bills to go up by 5.2% for 128k more energy customers

The Co-operative Energy has announced a £61 price hike for variable rate customers

npower annouces 5.3% price rise

The UK energy supplier is the fifth big six provider to hike prices in 2018

Energy suppliers hike prices in the weeks since Brexit vote

12 suppliers have increased fixed energy deal costs since referendum results

Energy suppliers

Loyal to your energy supplier? It's costing you £191 more per year

UK consumers spend &pound;3.6 billion more per year by not switching away from their suppliers' expensive standard plans

Meet the Small Suppliers: Bristol Energy

An innovative, council-owned energy supplier reinvests its profits back into the community

Meet the Small Suppliers: Robin Hood Energy

The first ever local-authority-owned energy supplier talks about their big plans to tackle fuel poverty

Meet the Small Suppliers: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy's Managing Director talks about the journey to create something "that really mattered"

Meet the Small Suppliers: Bulb

New energy supplier Bulb's Co-Founder Hayden Wood talks about their plan to transform the energy industry

Competition and Markets Authority publishes final remedies for energy market reform

Price caps and a database of non-switchers - what the CMA’s final word on competition in the energy market means for you

CMA energy market investigation update: millions are punished for being loyal

Competition and Markets Authority finds the majority of households overpaying as much as £234 for not switching. CMA publishes energy investigation update

Npower

Competition and Markets Authority approves merger of npower and SSE

Competition watchdog clears the way for creation of one of the largest energy suppliers in Britain

Ofgem

Spark Energy fined £250k over breached rules and complaints-handling issues

Ofgem: Spark 'failed to treat customers properly'

Price rises

A price rise every week — energy customers hit with £840m in hikes

12 million households have endured 43 price hikes from 30 suppliers so far in 2018

Sse

Nearly 3 million of SSE customers to be hit with 7% energy bill increase

Energy price freezes melt away as 10m UK households will see bills go up by as much as 10%

