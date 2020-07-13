Articles and guides written by Leoni Moninska
Uswitch have conducted a survey asking British drivers how much they know about road signs both in EU countries and within the UK. Find out which simple signs confuse drivers the most.Learn more
Uswitch have paired up with classic car consultant Paul Myatt to find out what the UK's favourite cars from previous decades might be worth today. Conducting further research to find out how to make our favourite cars future proof, by converting them to electric.Learn more
With the new year fast approaching, Uswitch has identified how many people in the UK have resolutions for January, whether they are environmentally focussed - and how likely they might be to stick to them.Learn more