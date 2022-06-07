Ray has worked in the mobile and tech space for over five years. His expert knowledge covers important consumer topics – from the latest smartphone releases to money-saving advice.
Ray is fully aware of the challenges consumers face and offers keen insights on how best to overcome them.
Passionate about tech, innovation and consumer needs, at Uswitch Ray writes to empower people and help them make informed decisions to get the best deal or the perfect device to suit their needs.
Ray has frequently been featured as a Uswitch commenter in the press, and has appeared in interviews on national broadcasts.
Mobile phone deals
Smartphone releases
Tech innovation
Cost-cutting advice
BA in Journalism - University of the Arts London
Ray has recently been featured and quoted in several high profile publications including:
Taking 14 of the most populated cities around the UK we reveal which bars are the most InstagrammableLearn more
Starring in a successful show is enough to catapult an actor onto the A-list or further cement a popular star’s fame. So Uswitch discovers which actors have felt the most benefit of being part of a popular TV show by exploring their Instagram followers.Learn more
From Coronafußgruß to Schnutenpulli, these German words perfectly describe our pandemic experience.Learn more
Uswitch reveal how TikTok has influenced the music industryLearn more