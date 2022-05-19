Rosario Blue is a gaming, computer, and geek culture journalist living with what some would call an unhealthy obsession with tech and video games. You can find her bylines everywhere, from TechRadar to the Bookseller.
She is a fellow at the Centre for Investigative Journalism and a Global Goodwill Ambassador for Postcards for Peace. A Peckham girl forever, bouncing between Scotland and London, she loves Radiohead, anime, and Korean dramas, and is dreaming of the day she finally becomes the muse for a Radiohead song.
