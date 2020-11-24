 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
<Authors

Samantha Downes

Articles and guides written by Samantha Downes

Samantha DownesContent Writer

Samantha Downes is a freelance journalist who covers personal finance and news for national newspapers and specialist finance publications.

She has written extensively on consumer issues, insurance, mortgages and pensions for the i paper as well as investment as an editor at What Investment magazine. She is the author of two finance books and a blogger for The Talented Ladies Club.

Advanced driving and intensive driving courses

Advanced driving course can make you a safer risk to insurers. Find out about the benefits of taking advanced driving and intensive driving courses and what insurance discounts you might get.

Learn more
Driver with Covid mask

Is commuting covered by my car insurance during lockdown if I need to drive to work?

We explain how the latest coronavirus car insurance extension cover works while non-essential travel is technically banned.

Learn more
Woman wearing holiday vintage shirt changing cruise control settings while driving on UK highway - driving left hand drive

Temporary car insurance cover

Find out how temporary car insurance works and how it could save you money

Learn more
Uswitch guide to buying a used car

Your guide to buying a used car

With sales of used cars on the increase, here’s our guide to the dos and don’ts of buying a second-hand car

Learn more
How can you manage your finances in Brexit Britain?

What Brexit Mean for your Car Insurance?

Driving abroad after Brexit. What does the EU’s deal with the UK means for you and your car insurance after 1 January 2021?

Learn more
Driver with Covid mask

Your car and Covid-19: a 10-point checklist for motorists

A guide for motorists wanting to stay safe and roadworthy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Learn more
Dropping £1 coin into a purse

Offset mortgages

Offset mortgages can reduce the mortgage interest you pay and cut your mortgage term by years. Find out if an offset mortgage is right for you with Uswitch.

Learn more
The costs of learning to drive a car in the UK

What is Pass Plus and can it cut the cost of car insurance?

Pass Plus is an advanced driving scheme that can help inexperienced drivers drive more safely. We explain how Pass Plus works and how it can lead to cheaper car insurance.

Learn more