Broadband local

COVID-19 Update

You can still switch broadband with confidence. The majority of broadband switches are unaffected by COVID-19.

Filter your results
Special offers 
Package 
Average speed 
Broadband type 
Provider 
Show 9 more +
Contract length 
Monthly cost 
(includes line rental)
Inclusive calls 
NOW Broadband

  • wifi
  • phone
    • 63Mb
    average speed*
    unlimited
    downloads
    12 month
    contract
    TalkTalk

    TalkTalk Unlimited Fibre 65 and Unlimited UK Calls

  • wifi
    • 67Mb
    average speed*
    unlimited
    downloads
    18 month
    contract
    Vodafone

    Vodafone Superfast 2

  • wifi
    • 63Mb
    average speed*
    unlimited
    downloads
    24 month
    contract
    Sky

    Sky Superfast Broadband

  • wifi
    • 59Mb
    average speed*
    unlimited
    downloads
    18 month
    contract
    Plusnet

    Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra & Phone Line

  • wifi
    • 66Mb
    average speed*
    unlimited
    downloads
    18 month
    contract
    Virgin Media

    Virgin Media M200 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband & Phone

  • wifi
  • phone
    • 213Mb
    average speed*
    unlimited
    downloads
    18 month
    contract
    Virgin Media

    Virgin Media M100 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband & Phone

  • wifi
  • phone
    • 108Mb
    average speed*
    unlimited
    downloads
    18 month
    contract
    Virgin Media

    Virgin Media M350 Ultrafast Fibre Broadband & Phone

  • wifi
  • phone
    • 362Mb
    average speed*
    unlimited
    downloads
    18 month
    contract
    Plusnet

    Plusnet Unlimited Broadband & Phone Line

  • wifi
    • 10Mb
    average speed*
    unlimited
    downloads
    12 month
    contract
    BT

    BT Fibre 2 Broadband

  • wifi
    • 67Mb
    average speed*
    unlimited
    downloads
    24 month
    contract
    *The "average" speed displayed in Mb represents the speed available to 50% of customers with this product during peak time (between 8pm and 10pm). The actual speed you will get depends on your cabling, your area and (with non-fibre optic products) time of day and how far you are from the telephone exchange.

    The deals available at your postcode are subject to local availability.

    We aim to take the strain out of broadband comparison. Good broadband deals aren't just about the price, it's also about what's included in the product, the speeds offered and any extra incentives providers are offering.

    You can sort deals by monthly cost, speed or contract length. You can also choose to show costs as monthly or full contract, which lets you see the total spend over the contract period, including any setup costs.

    Broadband package deals explained

    How to find the right broadband package deal

    Whether you're purchasing your first deal or switching to a new provider, finding the right broadband package is easier than you think.

    With so much competition between broadband providers, and huge investments in improving internet speeds, there are more options available now than ever. And while all this choice might seem a little confusing at first, it also means that the right broadband package for you could be just a few clicks away.

    When you search for a broadband package with us, our deals tables will clearly show the details of each package, the monthly price, length of contract, as well as any exclusives, additional features, benefits or discounts.

    You can also see what goes into the price of each deal with our “price details” button. It'll show you a breakdown of the costs associated with each broadband package — such as line rental, setup cost and regular price — to help you make an informed decision.

    Make sure that you're happy with the contract length and look out for the out-of-contract prices your provider will charge once your fixed-term period ends, so you know the right time to switch to your next package.

    If the end of your contract is approaching but you'd like to spend a bit more time researching the best deal to switch to, you can sign up for regular email updates from us to get expert insight and advice, as well as a view of the latest money-saving deals on our site.

    Compare broadband packages

    To find the best broadband package for your household, you can filter all of our deals according to popularity, speed, download allowance, bundle availability, broadband provider, contract length or price.

    It's also important to bear in mind the following things when browsing broadband packages from the best internet providers:

    • Broadband availability: Very few areas of the UK have access to every broadband package on the market. Enter your postcode into our broadband postcode checker to find out what's available in your area.
    • Broadband and TV deals: Broadband and TV deals could benefit you greatly if you want to use both services and bundle them into a single monthly bill, but it's only worth it if you actually want to watch enough of the channels it gives you access to.
    • Type of connection: The UK has a range of copper ADSL, fibre-optic, cable and mobile broadband networks, each of which have its pros and cons. You can find out more information below.

    ADSL broadband

    Most home broadband packages require a copper BT landline in order to operate. A connection that relies entirely on this type of broadband is called ADSL, which stands for 'asymmetric digital subscriber line'.

    ADSL uses Openreach's phone lines all the way from your provider's broadband exchange to your home. If you have an active Openreach line, you can either choose broadband packages that offer standard ADSL, which the majority of internet providers in the UK sell, or ADSL2, which is slightly faster but less widely available.

    ADSL is the oldest broadband technology that's still in regular use today, therefore it's also the slowest and, in most cases, the cheapest broadband connection type in regular use.

    Fibre-optic broadband packages

    Fibre broadband has recently overtaken ADSL as the most widely-used broadband connection in the UK.

    This is a faster type of broadband due to its use of fibre-optic cables, which use pulses of light rather than electrical signals to transmit data either partially, or entirely, to your home.

    This means they can transfer much more data in a shorter time period than copper wires, so you can do a lot more with your broadband than the bandwidth ADSL offers.

    There are two main types of fibre broadband:

    • Fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC): The cheaper but more widely available type of fibre broadband, this uses fibre-optic cables from your provider's exchange to your local street cabinet, and then the same copper phone lines as ADSL from there to your home.
    • Full fibre: Also known as 'fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP)', this is currently the fastest type of broadband you can get, with fibre-optic cables connecting directly to your home.

    Cable broadband packages

    Cable broadband is a different type of fibre connection, and in the UK it's serviced exclusively by Virgin Media.

    It uses the same fibre-optic cables as other providers from the broadband exchange to the local street cabinet, but instead of BT telephone lines for the final part of the journey, it connects its own coaxial cables from the cabinet directly to your home.

    Virgin's cable broadband is much faster than ADSL or FTTC broadband, providing UK customers with speeds of up to 600Mbps and in some places, even 1Gbps. However, for the most part, it's not as fast as full fibre broadband, which uses fibre entirely from the exchange to your house.

    Its network currently reaches about 52% of UK homes. Learn more about cable broadband on our Virgin Media broadband deals page.

    Mobile broadband packages

    One thing traditional broadband providers can't do is provide you with internet on the go.

    Mobile broadband runs on 4G and 5G mobile phone networks and therefore doesn't require any fixed-line cables to connect to the internet. It's perhaps best suited to people who don't have access to fibre broadband in their homes or those who need to get online while they're on the move, including abroad.

    5G is a newer mobile broadband technology and offers much, much faster connection speeds than 4G; however, a 4G connection is much more widely available.

    Compare mobile broadband deals here.

    What broadband package is best for me?

    There are several factors to take into account when choosing a provider. Key questions include the speed, the monthly cost, any one-off setup fees and the length of contract you'll have to sign up for. Finding the best broadband package means understanding what you want to use it for, how much you want to pay and what extras are on offer.

    How do I know what broadband speed I need?

    The two main factors to consider when determining the right speed are the number of users and the expected usage. Here are a few rough guidelines:

    • Below 30Mbps: 1 or 2 users, mainly web browsing
    • 30-60Mbps: 3+ users, infrequent streaming and gaming
    • 60-100Mbps: 5+ users, frequent HD streaming, multiple connections
    • 100Mbps+: 8+ users, multiple simultaneous streaming, large downloads

    What's the difference between ADSL and cable broadband?

    ADSL broadband delivers data services using the same copper cabling that connects your phone, and requires an active landline. Cable broadband uses dedicated fibre-optic cables to provide services. This makes it much faster than ADSL, with speeds of up to 512Mbps on offer, although its availability is more restricted.