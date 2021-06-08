Broadband local

A new way of exploring broadband speed, deals and issues in your local area! Enter your postcode to get started:
Whether you're purchasing your first deal or switching to a new provider, finding the right broadband package is easier than you think.
With so much competition between broadband providers, and huge investments in improving internet speeds, there are more options available now than ever. And while all this choice might seem a little confusing at first, it also means that the right broadband package for you could be just a few clicks away.
When you search for a broadband package with us, our deals tables will clearly show the details of each package, the monthly price, length of contract, as well as any exclusives, additional features, benefits or discounts.
You can also see what goes into the price of each deal with our “price details” button. It'll show you a breakdown of the costs associated with each broadband package — such as line rental, setup cost and regular price — to help you make an informed decision.
Make sure that you're happy with the contract length and look out for the out-of-contract prices your provider will charge once your fixed-term period ends, so you know the right time to switch to your next package.
If the end of your contract is approaching but you'd like to spend a bit more time researching the best deal to switch to, you can sign up for regular email updates from us to get expert insight and advice, as well as a view of the latest money-saving deals on our site.
To find the best broadband package for your household, you can filter all of our deals according to popularity, speed, download allowance, bundle availability, broadband provider, contract length or price.
It's also important to bear in mind the following things when browsing broadband packages from the best internet providers:
Most home broadband packages require a copper BT landline in order to operate. A connection that relies entirely on this type of broadband is called ADSL, which stands for 'asymmetric digital subscriber line'.
ADSL uses Openreach's phone lines all the way from your provider's broadband exchange to your home. If you have an active Openreach line, you can either choose broadband packages that offer standard ADSL, which the majority of internet providers in the UK sell, or ADSL2, which is slightly faster but less widely available.
ADSL is the oldest broadband technology that's still in regular use today, therefore it's also the slowest and, in most cases, the cheapest broadband connection type in regular use.
Fibre broadband has recently overtaken ADSL as the most widely-used broadband connection in the UK.
This is a faster type of broadband due to its use of fibre-optic cables, which use pulses of light rather than electrical signals to transmit data either partially, or entirely, to your home.
This means they can transfer much more data in a shorter time period than copper wires, so you can do a lot more with your broadband than the bandwidth ADSL offers.
There are two main types of fibre broadband:
Cable broadband is a different type of fibre connection, and in the UK it's serviced exclusively by Virgin Media.
It uses the same fibre-optic cables as other providers from the broadband exchange to the local street cabinet, but instead of BT telephone lines for the final part of the journey, it connects its own coaxial cables from the cabinet directly to your home.
Virgin's cable broadband is much faster than ADSL or FTTC broadband, providing UK customers with speeds of up to 600Mbps and in some places, even 1Gbps. However, for the most part, it's not as fast as full fibre broadband, which uses fibre entirely from the exchange to your house.
Its network currently reaches about 52% of UK homes. Learn more about cable broadband on our Virgin Media broadband deals page.
One thing traditional broadband providers can't do is provide you with internet on the go.
Mobile broadband runs on 4G and 5G mobile phone networks and therefore doesn't require any fixed-line cables to connect to the internet. It's perhaps best suited to people who don't have access to fibre broadband in their homes or those who need to get online while they're on the move, including abroad.
5G is a newer mobile broadband technology and offers much, much faster connection speeds than 4G; however, a 4G connection is much more widely available.
The two main factors to consider when determining the right speed are the number of users and the expected usage. Here are a few rough guidelines:
