Virgin Media offers 12-months discount on Vivid 100 fibre broadband

Virgin Media has unveiled a limited-time promotion on its Vivid 100 fibre broadband and phone product, offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

Right now, if you sign up online for Vivid 100 you'll qualify for a 12-month discount (worth £180), which means you're paying £30 per month.

That gets you a high-speed connection that can support up to ten devices at a time with unlimited downloads. It also includes a landline phone service that offers free unlimited weekend calls to any UK landline, as well as 0870 and Virgin Mobile numbers.

Users can get online in up to four days with the company's QuickStart self-install service, allowing them to make full use of the reliable connections offered by the Superfast Super Hub and the additional security provided by Virgin Media's Web Safe service.

A one-off upfront set-up charge of £20 applies.