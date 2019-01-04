Better voice control and more personalisation among Sky TV plans for 2019

Customers of Sky TV and broadband services could be set to enjoy a range of new and improved services in the year ahead as the firm is set to launch several new innovations.

Among the enhancements to the firm's offerings include better voice control functionality, improved broadband offerings and more personalisation features, the Express reports.

The newspaper said that voice search, which is already available on Sky Q boxes, has proven to be a big success, with more than ten million requests served every month.

Therefore, 2019 will see this extended to help make watching TV a completely remote-free experience, with suggestions that the feature will soon allow users to not only search for shows, but change channels and record programming with their voice.

Sky is also set to increase the amount of content it broadcasts in ultra high definition, with the Express suggesting that it will look to double the number of movies, shows and sports events it offers in this format.

It has also committed to High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, which should enhance the viewing experience even further.

The company is also looking to introduce more personalisation to its offers with new individual profiles similar to those used on Netflix, which should help provide better recommendations for content. The Express suggested this could be linked in to the improved voice features to identify which member of a household is watching TV.

On the broadband side, the company is likely to follow the lead of BT and TalkTalk by introducing a faster, more powerful router for its customers. Sky has said it is planning to launch a next-generation router in the UK that will offer enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities.