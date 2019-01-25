Now TV 'offers £35k to binge-watch for a year'

Ever wished you could just forget about work and spend all year curled up in front of the TV with your favourite box sets? Well thanks to a new competition from Now TV, maybe you can.

The streaming service is offering one lucky Brit the chance to spend a year in front of the TV and get paid for it, thanks to a 'box set sabbatical' competition which will see the winner receive £35,000 in order to take some time out and catch up on all those shows they've missed. Plus, they'll also get a Now TV Smart Stick and 12 months of Now TV Passes to ensure they've always got something to watch.

To be in with a chance of winning, all consumers have to do is post a video or image to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag #BoxSetSabbatical and tagging @NOWTV, showing why they deserve to win.

A panel of judges, including comedian Joel Dommett, will review the entries and select a winner that they think best demonstrates TV watching passion, creativity and experience.

The competition follows research by Now TV that found most of us simply don't have enough time in the day to watch all the shows we would like. In fact, it revealed the average Brit has just 100 minutes of free time a day, which leads to some people making creative choices in order to ensure they are all caught up.

Indeed, one in five consumers has pulled an all-nighter in order to finish their favourite show, while one in ten have tried to squeeze an episode into their lunch break, and five per cent even admit to pulling a sickie because they just couldn't tear themselves away from the TV.

Emma Quartly, Marketing Director at Now TV said: "Our research found one in seven Brits spend their holiday catching up on telly and 40 per cent say TV helps them escape and relax, so in the depths of winter, we wanted to take duvet days to another level with the first ever TV streaming sabbatical."