Now TV offers discounts for new broadband users

Broadband and TV provider Now has launched a series of discounts on its contract deals that could offer big savings for new customers. However, the deals are on offer for a limited time only

The company has cut the price of three of its packages as part of a series of introductory offers, which should offer suitable deals no matter what consumers want to use the internet for.

At the entry level, there is the Brilliant Broadband option. This provides users with unlimited downloads at speeds of 11Mbps and costs just £18 a month for a 12-month contract, with no setup fees to pay.

This should be ideal for lighter users who want to browse the internet, check up on their social media and still be able to stream video in high definition.

Next up, there is the Fab Fibre option, which costs £25 a month for 12 months and increases the average download speed to 36Mbps. Again, there is no setup fee and should allow multiple users to watch, stream and download content simultaneously.

Finally, the fastest deal is the Super Fibre option, which delivers average speeds of 63Mbps - enough for every member of even the largest household to play online games, download large files and stream 4K content without any disruption. This will cost £30 a month for 12 months, after which the price will increase to £43.99.

All of these packages include line rental, but users can add on unlimited evening and weekend calls for an extra £4 a month, or anytime calls for £8 a month.

These deals won't last forever, and consumers have until midnight on January 24th to take advantage.