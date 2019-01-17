Plusnet offers £60 Amazon gift card with cheap broadband deal

New customers signing up to Plusnet's broadband service can now treat themselves to something special online thanks to a free £60 Amazon gift card that the company is offering with its entry-level service.

The offer is available for a limited time with Plusnet Fixed Price Unlimited Broadband and Phone Line service. It costs £18.99 for a 12-month contract, so when the included £60 gift card is factored in, this makes it one of the cheapest options in the UK.

Plusnet has also cut 50 per cent of the activation fee for the deal, so users will only have to pay a one-off fee of £5 to get up and running.

The deal offers unlimited downloads at average speeds of 10Mbps, as well as line rental, UK-based support and a guarantee that the price won't increase at any point during the course of the contract.

Plusnet also pledges to sign a reminder and contract review when the 12-month period is up in order to ensure that customers are fully informed about their options.