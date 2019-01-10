Plusnet offers 'UK's cheapest broadband' thanks to £75 gift card

A new offer from Plusnet could provide new customers what is effectively the UK's cheapest broadband deal, but consumers will have to act fast as it is for a limited time only.

The company is currently offering a £75 reward card with its Fixed Price Unlimited Broadband & Phone Line, which costs £18.99 per month for a 12-month contract. It has also reduced the one-off activation fee by 50 per cent, to just £5.

While this is not the lowest monthly price on the market, TechRadar notes that once the effective £75 discount from the prepaid card is factored in, the total cost become one of the UK's best deals.

For this, users receive unlimited downloads at average speeds of 10Mbps, a free wireless router, line rental and access to the company's award-winning UK-based support.

Meanwhile, Plusnet is also offering a £50 reward card for new customers who sign up to its Fixed Price Unlimited Fibre Extra & Phone Line deal.

This costs £27.99 a month for a 18-month contract, plus a £9.95 setup fee, and is ideal for families that demand high speeds or need to connect multiple devices simultaneously, as it offers average download speeds of 66Mbps.

Both of the offers are for a limited time only, however, and will end at midnight on January 15th.