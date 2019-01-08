Sky sale cuts 50% off TV and broadband deals

A new half-price sale from Sky could see customers save over £500 on TV and broadband packages for a limited time.

As part of the offer, new users can pick up the company's Sky Broadband and Entertainment offering for just £30 per month for an 18-month contract, although there is also a one-off setup fee of £19.95.

This is down from the standard price of £60 per month, adding up to a total saving of £540 on monthly costs over the life of the contract.

For this, users get a broadband connection with average download speeds of 11Mbps and unlimited calls with Sky Talk Anytime Extra, as well as access to over 300 entertainment channels and 60 catchup services.

This includes Sky One, Sky Atlantic and Sky Witness, with shows coming in 2019 including Tin Star, True Detective and the final season of Game of Thrones.

Sky says this deal is ideal for smaller homes with only a few devices to connect, but if you have a larger household or want faster speeds, the company also has an offer on its Sky Fibre Max and Entertainment package.

This offers all the same great shows as the standard broadband offering, but boosts the average download speed to 63Mbps and allows more devices to download simultaneously.

The price of the deal has been reduced from the standard price of £73.99 per month to just £42 per month, again for an 18-month contract with a £19.99 setup fee.