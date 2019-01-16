Virgin Media flash sale offers £150 bill credit on TV and broadband deals

A new flash sale from Virgin Media could provide customers with savings of £150 on their TV and broadband thanks to a bill credit offer on certain packages.

Consumers will have to act quickly in order to take advantage of this, however, as the deal ends at midnight tonight (January 16th).

It is available on the company's Full House Movies, Full House Sports, and VIP offerings and will see users credited with £150 on their bills.

The Full House Movies deal costs £67 per month for a 12-month contract, plus a one-off £25 setup fee. It offers unlimited downloads at average speeds of 213Mbps, unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin mobile numbers, and more than 240 TV channels, including the full range of Sky Cinema services in high definition.

Meanwhile, the Full House Sports bundle costs £77 a month for 12 months, plus the £25 setup fee, and offers the same high-speed broadband and phones services, while users can also enjoy all of Sky Sports and BT Sports' offerings, including Premier League and Champions League football, Premiership rugby, Formula One and England cricket.

Finally, the VIP offering includes both the sports and movie channels, adding up to more than 260 premium channels, as well as a speed boost to the broadband service, delivering average download speeds of 362Mbps.

This has been reduced to £79 a month for the first 12 months, down from the usual price of £89, again with a one-off £25 setup fee.