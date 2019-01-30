Vodafone heads list of most complained-about broadband providers

Vodafone has been named as the most complained-about major broadband provider in the UK in Ofcom's latest figures, covering the months from July to September 2018.

It's an unwelcome first appearance for the company on the table, as it had not been included in the official stats until now as the list is limited to firms with a market share of more than 1.5 per cent.

Vodafone recorded 27 complaints per 100,000 customers for the three-month period, knocking TalkTalk (23 complaints) off the top spot. This was well above the industry average of 15 complaints per 100,000 users.

Ernest Doku, Telecoms Expert at Uswitch, said the latest figures will be cause for concern for those providers with the worst results, as consumers have shown they're willing to vote with their feet if they believe they are getting a substandard service.

"Vodafone will especially be feeling the heat here as, for the first time, the provider has topped the table for receiving the highest number of complaints for its broadband and landline services," he continued.

"However, this is the first time the provider has had enough customers - proportionally - to justify its inclusion in these figures."

At the other end of the scale, Sky once again had the fewest number of complaints, with just five per 100,000 customers. This placed it ahead of EE (eight complaints) and the Post Office, which was also appearing in the list for the first time, but performed much better than fellow newcomer Vodafone, with nine complaints per 100,000 customers.

While the level of complaints for broadband customers continued its overall downward trend, this was not the case for pay TV users, with both Virgin Media (19 complaints) and BT (15 complaints) seeing the number of issues more than double since the previous three-month period, when their figures were nine and seven respectively.

Sky continued to be the standout performer in the pay TV market, with just a single complaint for every 100,000 customers.

Doku added: "It's worth pointing out that if you are dissatisfied with the service you're paying for, it’s easy to take advantage of the wide array of options to move to a service that better suits your needs.

"Importantly, you should not be reluctant to complain to your provider. If you have a problem or aren’t happy with the service, let them know."