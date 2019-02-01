BT reveals full-fibre used in 1 in 3 connected premises

BT Group has revealed that take-up of full fibre broadband is strong where available, with almost a third of eligible properties signing up to thee ultrafast service.

As part of its latest results, the telecoms provider revealed that Openreach's superfast network - including both fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and hybrid G.fast - now reaches 2.7 million premises, ISPReview.co.uk reports.

Of these, some 893,000 have access to FTTP, which can deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps, and 267,000 of these properties have signed up for such services, equating to a take-up rate of 29.9 per cent.

This suggests that many people are keen to take advantage of this ultrafast, highly reliable connectivity once it becomes available, and may be a good sign for the future of the technology, as the government aims to connect every home and business in the UK to full fibre by 2033.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive of BT Group Gavin Patterson said: "We have continued to deliver consistently against our strategic objectives in a tough market, resulting in another sound quarter of operational and financial performance. We are ready to expand our FTTP programme up to and beyond ten million premises, if the conditions are right."

However, the picture was much poorer for G.fast, which uses a combination of fibre and copper wires to provide speeds of up to 330Mbps. The results showed that less than one per cent of eligible homes and businesses have actually signed up for a G.fast broadband package.

ISPReview.co.uk described this as "abysmal for a service that will soon cover two million premises", though it noted one reason for the poorer numbers is that it is not yet as widely promoted as other services, which means many people are unfamiliar with it, while many internet providers do not even offer such services.