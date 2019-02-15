County Broadband gets £46m to bring full fibre to 30,000 rural homes

Full fibre broadband firm County Broadband has confirmed that a new £46 million investment will allow it to bring fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology to some 30,000 home and businesses in East Anglia.

The company said this will offer a major boost to rural villages that have so far been under-served by the latest connectivity options, with many homes and businesses in the countryside still relying on copper infrastructure that may date back to Victorian times.

It also noted that, even among communities that do have access to fibre, two thirds of customers do not have complete fibre connections, but still need standard copper telephone lines to connect to their homes.

This significantly affects the speed and reliability they are able to receive, as well as their ability to upgrade to meet future requirements.

Lloyd Felton, Chief Executive Officer at County Broadband, said: "Many premises might have access to broadband, but the ultrafast speeds that we will all soon need are only available to around six per cent of the UK."

He added that as household usage and data consumption is already predicted to increase ten-fold every six years, only ultrafast solutions such as FTTP will be able to meet these requirements.

County Broadband has been evaluating potential target areas since receiving the investment and will be hosting a series of village meetings. That will provide an opportunity for residents in the region to meet the team and find out more about the new network.

"Our goal is to provide a world-class, future proof infrastructure which will deliver ultrafast broadband speeds of 1,000Mbps now and even faster speeds in future," Mr Felton continued.

He added that the firm's network will also provide additional services, such as telephony and home security, as well as offer access to the vital online services that local authorities and health services plan for the coming years.