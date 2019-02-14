John Lewis offers up to £75 worth of gift cards with broadband deals

John Lewis Broadband has unveiled a deal that will see new customers receive a free gift card for use in store worth up to £75.

The rewards cards - which can be used online or at any store in the John Lewis group, including branches of Waitrose - are available with all the firm's three main broadband deals until March 5th.

Firstly, there is the Unlimited Broadband deal, which costs £20 a month for a 12-month contract and offers average download speeds of 10Mbps.

Meanwhile, the Unlimited Fibre package offers consumers a £50 gift card, and will set you back £28.50 a month for 12 months and offer average download speeds of 36Mbps, as well as free evening and weekend calls.

Finally, the Fibre Extra deal boosts the download speed on offer to 66Mbps and will cost £35 a month for the first 12 months. This comes with a £75 card to spend at John Lewis.

All these packages have no upfront costs and include free evening and weekend calls, a free router, and 24/7 access to customer support.