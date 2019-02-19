Sky confirms every golf major for 2019 on Sky Sports

Sky has declared itself the place to be for golf fans in 2019, as the TV and broadband provider has confirmed it will be showing live coverage of every major this year.

It all kicks off in April at Augusta for the Masters, where Sky Sports Golf will provide tee-to-green coverage across all four days - plus practice sessions and the traditional Wednesday Par 3 contest - as the world's best players chase the prestigious green jacket.

The action then shifts to Bethpage in New York in May for the PGA Championship, which has moved from being the year's final major to its second for 2019. This puts it before the US Open at Pebble Beach in June, where Tiger Woods will be hoping to roll back the years to re-enact his stunning 15-shot victory on the same course in 2000.

This means that The Open is now the final major of the year, returning to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland in July for the first time since 1951, where local favourite Rory McIlroy will be looking to add to the Open title he won in 2014.

It's not just the men's game that Sky has covered, as all five women's majors will also be live on the Sky Sports Golf channel. This starts with the ANA Inspiration in April and ends with the Women's UK Open in August, before Europe and the USA go head-to-head in the Solheim Cup in September.

Barney Francis, Head of Sky Sports, said: "It promises to be a stunning year for golf fans with countless fascinating stories of the best players on the planet jostling for the biggest prizes on pristine courses. It’s all set for a thrilling year and Sky Sports will have every twist and turn covered."

Viewers can access Sky Sports from £18 a month for a subscription package, or from £7.99 a day via NOW TV, for those who only want to catch the best of the action without making a longer-term commitment.