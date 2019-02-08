TalkTalk sale offers 'Britain's cheapest fixed-price fibre broadband'

A new sale from TalkTalk will offer what the company is claiming as the UK's cheapest fixed-price fibre broadband deal.

From today (February 8th) until March 14th, the company's Faster Fibre deal will be available for just £19.95 a month for an 18-month contract, down from the usual price of £33.50 per month.

For this, users can expect to receive unlimited downloads at average speeds of 36Mbps, no setup fees and a free Wi-Fi Hub router, while users can add extras including a Speed Boost, which costs an extra £5 a month and increases the average download speed to 63Mbps.

TalkTalk describes the deal as "ideal for busy homes who want to stream movies, browse online, upload photos and game all at the same time, without interruption and across multiple devices".

The offer also comes with TalkTalk's fixed-price guarantee, which ensures consumers will not see any unexpected price increases for the entire 18-month term of the contract.

Its Great Connection Guarantee also allows users to leave without penalty within the first 30 days of the contract if they are not satisfied with the speed or reliability they receive.