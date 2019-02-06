Virgin Media flash sale offers free 4K TV with top bundles

A new flash sale from Virgin Media will offer users signing up to its TV and and broadband packages a brand new 4K TV - but only for a limited time.

Until midnight tomorrow (February 6th), new customers of its Full House Sports and VIP bundles can get a 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV worth £239 absolutely free.

However, if for some reason the idea of a brand-new smart TV doesn't appeal, consumers can choose to take a £150 bill credit instead to ensure they don't miss out.

The Toshiba TV offers a crystal-clear 43-inch Ultra High Definition display with sound by Onkyo, while its built-in Smart Portal offers easy access to a wide range of music, video, TV and apps such as Netflix and YouTube.

The offer is available on the Full House Sports bundle, which costs £77 a month for the first 12 months, after which the price increases to £104 a month, plus a £25 one-off setup fee.

For this, users can enjoy average download speeds of 213Mbps, unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines, Virgin Mobiles and 0870 numbers, and more than 240 TV channels, including the full range of Sky Sports offerings in high-definition and BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD - so you'll definitely have something to watch on your new TV.

You can also get the free 4K TV with the VIP bundle. This costs £89 a month for the first 12 months, plus a £25 set-up fee, before increasing to £129 a month.

This deal offers all the content and services included in the Full House Sports package, but boosts average download speeds to 362Mbps, provides anytime calls to all UK landlines, mobiles and 0845/0870 numbers, and adds Sky Cinema for a total of more than 260 TV channels.