Now TV offers F1 'season ticket' for £5 a week

Now TV has unveiled a new offer to mark the start of the new Formula 1 season with the offer of a one-time pass that lets users watch all the action for less.

The F1 Season Ticket offers nine months of access to all Sky Sports channels for a one-off payment of £195. It may sound steep as an upfront cost, but over the course of the deal, it actually works out to just £5 a week.

As a Now TV Sports pass usually costs £14.99 a week, that's an effective saving of around 66 per cent.

But that's not all, as this deal doesn't just get you access to the Sky Sports F1 channel - it comes with the full package of sports services available from the broadcaster.

That means in addition to the 21 Grands Prix of the Formula 1 season, consumers will be able to watch the title race and the relegation battle in the Premier League, the Ashes and the Cricket World Cup, and all four of 2019's golf majors before the contract expires, as well as a huge range of other sports content.

The F1 Season Ticket is available until March 31st. However, consumers should note that unless they cancel, the subscription will be automatically renewed at the end of the contract period for £33.99 a month.

Now TV is available to watch on a wide variety of streaming devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and certain set-top boxes, so users can keep up with the action on the big screen at home, as well as on the move.

The 2019 F1 season gets underway on Sunday, March 17th in Melbourne, Australia and takes in races across five continents - including the British Grand Prix on July 14th - before reaching its finale in Abu Dhabi on December 1st.