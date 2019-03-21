BBC box sets come to Sky and Now TV

Sky has good news for fans of classic British comedy and drama, as the TV and broadband provider has agreed a deal with BBC Studios to add a huge range of the public service broadcaster's archives to the Sky and Now TV on-demand offerings.

It means that from next month, viewers will be able to binge hundreds of hours of content whenever and wherever they want, with shows available via UKTV's Gold and Alibi brands.

Among the iconic British comedies that will be available for streaming from April 1st are The Vicar of Dibley, Blackadder, Only Fools and Horses, Keeping Up Appearances, Red Dwarf and Extras, to name but a few.

However, the new content does not stop at classic comedies, as more recent drama hits such as Spooks and McMafia will also be available.

Later in the year, these will be joined by even more great content, including QI, Top Gear, The League of Gentleman, Ashes to Ashes and Brian Cox’s Wonder.

Rob Webster, Group Director of Partner Channels at Sky, said the new deal is a "great example of collaboration between Sky and BBC Studios", and the firm is pleased to be able to offer its customers even more great British content.

He added: "Bringing all of these box sets together for the first time will cement Sky and Now TV’s reputation as the home of entertainment."

It means Sky continues to build its extensive library of on-demand content, which also include the broadcaster's original productions, such as Patrick Melrose, Curfew and A Discovery of Witches.

Users signing up to the Sky Ultimate On Demand package also receive exclusive box sets from Channel 4, premium US content like Game of Thrones and Westworld, and Netflix's range of content.

This is all accessed through the Sky Q set top box and with just a single subscription, which can be added to Sky Entertainment package for just £12 a month from April 1st.