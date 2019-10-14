Plusnet due to increase prices for broadband

Internet service provider Plusnet has just announced that its customers will face another round of price rises before the end of the year. The new monthly prices for Plusnet broadband and phone services will be introduced just before Christmas on 3rd December 2019.

That date will also mark the end of the popular Plusnet “broadband without line rental” packages that are currently available to new Plusnet customers.

How will the Plusnet price increase affect me?

The Plusnet price increase will not affect existing customers who purchased Plusnet broadband packages after 8th August 2018 and before the December deadline, or those on the Line Rental Saver plan who have pre-paid for their annual line rental. However, this price increase will likely impact their monthly fee once they are out of their initial contract.

While the biggest change in current customer charges will be in per-minute call charges, there will be increases to phone line rental charges for a large number of customers. Line rental prices will increase by £1 to £19.99 per month and the “broadband without line rental” packages will increase by £2 per month. Additional price increases include a £1 increase on all of Plusnet’s optional calling add-ons including free Evening and Weekend calls.

A Plusnet spokesperson said the following:

“Like many providers we are making small price changes to some of our products. We’ve managed to keep prices as low as possible without increases for the last 18 months as we know these are always unwelcome.

“All customers can move to a Fixed Price Contract to guarantee broadband and line rental prices, to avoid the increase whilst taking advantage of end-of-contract reminders and an annual account review, so they always know they’re on the right deal for their needs.”

Plusnet to send end-of-contract notifications

As of February 2020, all ISPs will be required to send customers “end-of-contract notifications” that will remind their customers if, or when, they are out of contract.

These notifications will be required to inform customers about their current monthly rate, what their new rate will be if they’re finishing their introductory period, and even give details of better deals that are available.