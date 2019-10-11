TalkTalk finds that 50% of Brits feel good broadband is more important than their partner

How important is fast, reliable broadband? According to half of the people surveyed in TalkTalk’s latest research, it’s even more important than their partners.

Leading internet service provider TalkTalk has partnered up with YouGov and Capital DJ Marvin Humes to run a survey of over 4,000 people about their love of broadband.

The research has suggested that Brits love staying in and that these days a rising number of them are indulging in their JOMO (Joy of Missing Out); swapping nights out on the town for evenings on the internet.

How important is good broadband?

According to TalkTalk, 5.1 million people use broadband every minute while they’re at home, making a cosy night in almost entirely dependent on having a fast, reliable internet connection.

What does the British public think?

The most surprising statistic revealed was that 1 in 2 of those surveyed thought reliable broadband was more important than their partner — a statistic that’s likely to result in more cosy nights in alone.

68% of Brits reported feeling angry or anxious when their internet doesn’t work, and 7 in 10 felt that good broadband is more important than the family pet or even their job.

2 in 5 people would rather stay in to binge-watch a TV show than go to the pub, and 63% of 18-34 year olds now prefer to stay at home and game rather than go for a night out.

How does broadband impact family life?

Despite the tendency to choose reliable broadband over their partners, TalkTalk still claims that broadband is actually bringing families closer together. With more and more time being spent at home, half of the survey admit that their broadband helps them feel more connected to their friends and family.

Nick Gunga, Chief Customer Officer at TalkTalk says:

“Family life is made easier by the reliability of their broadband. So many of the activities we love to do at home revolve around the internet, so we need it to keep up with us.“

How Brits use broadband to unwind

According to TalkTalk’s new research, 1 in 4 of those surveyed admitted to spending hours watching funny videos of animals. See what other hidden joys internet users said they got up to...

Top 5 online guilty pleasures

Watching funny videos of animals Sending people funny memes Watching their favourite ‘trashy’ TV shows Catching up on the latest celebrity gossip Adding clothes to their shopping basket just for fun

Some slightly more unusual online habits include watching pimple popping videos or “stalking” their partner (or ex-partner) on social media.

TalkTalk’s ‘In-Crowd’ ambassador and capital DJ Marvin Humes said:

“A superfast, reliable broadband connection, like the one TalkTalk provides, helps to bring the whole family together. From the TV shows we love to stream, to the unboxing videos my little ones are obsessed with watching, as well as the way we connect with family and friends on social media.

“The internet is such a big part of how we unwind, and I know our family life wouldn’t be the same without it. It’s also funny that so many of our so-called guilty pleasures uncovered by TalkTalk’s research are shared by millions… so they shouldn’t really be so guilty I guess!”