11 things that will make working from home easier

The last couple of months have been difficult, strange and stressful, and even though some of the lockdown restrictions have been eased, it’s unlikely that things will be returning to normal anytime soon.

So if you’re still working from your sofa or bed, it may be time to consider getting yourself a few creature comforts to make working from home more comfortable, enjoyable and productive.

Here’s what you need to upgrade your work-from-home space:

1. A desk space of some sort

Recent research from Uswitch.com found that 45% of people working from home have worked at their dinner table, which may be the best option they have right now.

But if you can, make room in your home for a proper desk; one that is setup at the correct height to prevent discomfort and injuries from bad posture.

If there’s no physical room for a desk, adapt your most comfortable and ergonomic sitting space with a pop-up desk or desk unit you can place on your dining room table. It may not be pretty but your back and neck will thank you if you’re still working at home three months from now.

2. A good, comfortable chair

How many of you have noticed how much you miss your office chair? Though fairly large and often quite expensive, a real office chair will make working from home so much more bearable and limit any discomfort you might be feeling with your back.

Look for a chair with adjustable height, armrests and lumbar support where you can.

3. Good broadband

If you’re using the internet far more during the day then you used to, your current broadband package may be struggling, especially if other members of your household are at home using the internet all day too.

Those who are on ADSL broadband can upgrade to fibre broadband and get access to broadband speeds up to six times faster, and sometimes even at a lower monthly price.

See our more detailed guide for tips on getting the most out of your broadband while working from home.

4. Wi-Fi boosters

If you’ve got a good broadband package but still struggle to get a Wi-Fi signal in your home, get yourself a set of Wi-Fi boosters to position around your home.

Your current broadband provider might offer them for a small additional fee, so it’s definitely worth seeing if they can send you one if you want to eliminate any Wi-Fi dead spots so that you can effectively work anywhere in your home.

5. Desk mat

Whether you’re using a desk or your dining room table, a desk mat will help support your wrists, as well as keeping your workspace tidy and stylish.

6. A new laptop

If you have a dedicated work computer you may only rely on your home devices for occasional browsing, shopping and gaming. But with many of us forced to work on our personal devices, a stylish new laptop is just the lockdown treat you deserve.

The HP Spectre x360 is a versatile 2-in-1 that acts as both a laptop and tablet with a touchscreen and stylus included, and its ‘gem-cut’ design made from a single piece of aluminium means it will make your home workspace more Instagrammable than ever (which is the most important bit).

7. Monitor

If you’re using a laptop to work from home, then a monitor is a must. Craning your neck to look down at your screen for eight hours a day will make your body suffer in the long term. If positioned correctly (the top bezel at eye level), a second screen will protect your neck and back, plus you’ll have more screen space to have multiple programs open at the same time.

You may also want to get yourself a mouse and a keyboard in order to complete your work-from-home setup.

8. Desk lighting

Don’t discount the benefits of proper desk lighting in this day and age. Even though your screens are backlit, your eyes will struggle in a dimly-lit workspace.

9. Multi charger point

I don’t know about you, but the mess of tangled wires is a serious cause for frustration when working from home.

Get yourself a single charger that you can use for as many of your devices as possible, and if possible get cabels that “live” on your desk so you don’t have to keep crawling behind the desk to unplug them.

10. A clock

This may sound ridiculous, but having a clear, visible clock means you’re less likely to keep looking at your phone to check the time, which means less chance of getting distracted.

11. Noise-cancelling headphones

If you thought working in a busy office or workspace was distracting, try working from home with kids, partners, housemates or pets running around.

These Fresh ‘n’ Rebel headphones will help you cut down on the noise, but also include an Ambient Sound Mode if you need to hear some of what’s going on around you.