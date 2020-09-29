Sky customers can get early access to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for free

Sky VIP customers don’t have to wait until November to start playing the new Call of Duty release. As part of an exclusive deal to Sky Broadband and TV customers who sign up for the Sky VIP service, you could get beta access to the latest Call of Duty game a month before it’s officially launched.

Sky announced this week that it would be the official broadband partner of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta, which means that all Sky Broadband and TV customers will be able to play a slightly limited version of the long-awaited game for free and a month before the rest of the world without having to pre-order.

There are also lots of other great gaming prizes Sky VIP customers can win when the game is released in November. This includes games console bundles, premium and standard copies of the game, and COD Points for the top performers.

Those customers that are part of Sky’s free-to-join loyalty programme can get special access to the Multiplayer Beta game by registering in the Sky VIP section of the My Sky app. Sky Broadband makes a great partner for online gaming — with superfast speeds of 59Mpbs and a Speed Guarantee as standard, you can be sure you’ll never have to deal with slow downloads or frustrating lag while gaming.

Jim McMullin, VP of Product Management at Activision (the makers of Call of Duty if you didn’t already know) said: “Having Sky Broadband as the official Broadband partner of Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War is great for our gamers. We know that smooth, uninterrupted gaming is crucial to our community, and Sky Broadband provides the speed and reliability that gamers need.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War official release

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be officially released on 13th November, continuing the legacy of the number 1-selling game series. Black Ops Cold War is set in the early 1980s and will bring Cold War weapons and equipment into the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer combat, as well as an all-new co-operative gameplay experience with Call of Duty Zombies.

If you’re a Sky Broadband and TV customer you can register for your Beta code now ahead of it going live to the rest of the game-playing public on 8th October. Beta codes are available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC but may begin on different dates for different platforms. Visit www.callofduty.com/beta for more details.

If you’re thinking of switching broadband anyway, check out the latest Sky Broadband deals and get yourself access to great broadband, TV and gaming in one package.