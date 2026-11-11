GTA 6 file size and download times: here’s what you must do today
Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on Thursday 19 November, and according to Uswitch research, around 2.8 million UK adults plan to play it on launch day¹, with an extra 10 million or so intending to play it at some point after launch.
However, as it’s the first flagship Rockstar video game to launch as a download-only release, these millions of players will need to ensure their broadband is up to scratch in order to play it – especially as it’s one of the largest video games ever to launch, in terms of file size.
Our recent survey showed that 33% of working people who plan to play GTA 6 expect to have issues downloading the game², as a file this size could take several hours, even days, to download on a slow or inconsistent internet connection. But there are ways you can ensure the smoothest download possible.
Here’s everything you need to do with your internet to ensure you can download it with ease and play it as soon as possible on launch day.
Preload GTA 6 as soon as possible
As of Tuesday 10 November, GTA 6 became available to preload onto your console. As it’s such a large game, this is the only way to guarantee you’ll be able to play it on launch day. And since downloading it could take some time, this means you can have it ready well in advance of launch day and start playing as soon as it’s unlocked.
- PlayStation consoles: To preload GTA 6, you first need to pre-order and pay for it. Once you’ve done this, it should start downloading immediately as preloading began on 10 November. If it doesn’t, you should see a ‘preload’ option by finding GTA 6 in your Game Library.
- Xbox consoles: If you’ve already pre-ordered GTA 6, you can preload it by selecting ‘Install’ on the GTA 6 game menu in the Microsoft Store on your console. But you can also preload it if you haven’t purchased the game yet – just sign in to the Xbox Mobile App, visit the GTA 6 game menu and select ‘Download to Console’.
How many GBs is GTA 6?
Rockstar has officially confirmed that GTA 6 is around 212GB. This is a far cry from some of the early rumours of a 700GB+ game, but it’s still right at the top end of mainstream video games, and larger than Rockstar’s legendary Red Dead Redemption 2.
How long will GTA 6 take to download?
How long Grand Theft Auto VI will take to download mostly depends on four things:
- Your broadband speed
- The reliability of your connection
- Your Wi-Fi signal strength
- How many other connected devices are being used at the same time
GTA 6 download times per internet speed
Here's how long it could take you to download GTA 6 depending on the broadband speed you pay for.
|Broadband speed
|Time to download GTA 6 (212GB)
|3Gbps
|9min 25sec
|1Gbps
|28min 16sec
|500Mbps
|56min 32sec
|300Mbps
|1hr 34min 13sec
|150Mbps
|3hr 8min 26sec
|75Mbps
|6hr 16min 53sec
|30Mbps
|15hr 42min 13sec
|10Mbps
|1d 23hr 6min 40sec
Note: This guide assumes an uninterrupted download speed. Realistically, your broadband speed will fluctuate and/or be affected by other connected devices at home.
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Could you upgrade your broadband?
If you’re still on a part-fibre, part-copper connection, you might be able to significantly improve your internet connection by moving to full fibre. It’s a huge upgrade to your home broadband as it provides a much faster, much more consistent internet connection, and crucially, it’s often cheaper per month than existing part-fibre deals.
Full fibre is now available to over 80% of UK homes, and its coverage only continues to grow. So you could very likely see a range of providers offering this more advanced connection if you check your address. Thanks to rules like One Touch Switch, switching broadband is very simple, and only requires you to sign up with your new provider – there’s no need to cancel your old contract yourself.
Once done, future large file downloads will likely be far less frustrating, and GTA 6 Online will run a lot more smoothly once it’s released.
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How to download GTA 6 as quickly as possible
Regardless of your official broadband speed, there are ways you can optimise your internet connection at home to ensure a speedy download of GTA 6’s mammoth 212GB file.
- Clear storage space on your console.
You won’t get very far downloading GTA 6 if your storage space is nearly full. Offload games (or additional DLC of games) you don’t play and auto-saved media your console has captured over time to free up the required space to download GTA 6.
- If you can, use an Ethernet cable.
A wired connection between your console and your Wi-Fi router is the most trustworthy way to get a strong, consistent download speed. Many gamers have a spare Ethernet cable lying around, so if you already have one, downloading the game will be much easier.
- Get the most from your Wi-Fi router.
If you need to download wirelessly, you need your Wi-Fi signal to be as strong as possible. Use the 5GHz band if it’s available and make sure your router is out in the open, unobstructed by other objects like cabinets or TVs. Also, try to move your console as close to it as possible to reduce any chance of the signal being blocked by internal walls.
- Download it in off-peak hours.
Large file downloads are most affected when other connected devices are in use at the same time. The best way to avoid this (without starting arguments with others) is to download it overnight or when it’s quiet. Otherwise, you may need to have a few words with others in your home.
- Make sure your system is up to date.
To avoid your download being paused by additional software updates or bugs, ensure your console is running the latest version so it’s fully optimised for when you start installing the game.
What broadband speed do I need to play GTA 6?
Once you’ve downloaded and installed Grand Theft Auto 6, you won’t need to strongly rely on your broadband connection to play it. The game is only launching with its single-player offline campaign, with the much-loved online multiplayer format GTA Online to be rolled out at a later date.
This means that, until GTA 6 Online launches, you technically won’t need an internet connection to play GTA 6 once you’ve downloaded it. The only consideration afterwards should be for a highly likely day-one patch and any future updates, which could come with file sizes between 20–50GB – still a very large download itself.
When will GTA 6 Online be available to play?
GTA creator Rockstar Games has yet to announce a release date for the online multiplayer version of GTA 6. Some early rumours have pointed to 2027, which would be the hope for everyone involved, but so far there has been no indication of a GTA 6 Online launch.
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