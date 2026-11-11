Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on Thursday 19 November, and according to Uswitch research, around 2.8 million UK adults plan to play it on launch day¹, with an extra 10 million or so intending to play it at some point after launch.

However, as it’s the first flagship Rockstar video game to launch as a download-only release, these millions of players will need to ensure their broadband is up to scratch in order to play it – especially as it’s one of the largest video games ever to launch, in terms of file size.

Our recent survey showed that 33% of working people who plan to play GTA 6 expect to have issues downloading the game², as a file this size could take several hours, even days, to download on a slow or inconsistent internet connection. But there are ways you can ensure the smoothest download possible.

Here’s everything you need to do with your internet to ensure you can download it with ease and play it as soon as possible on launch day.

Preload GTA 6 as soon as possible

As of Tuesday 10 November, GTA 6 became available to preload onto your console. As it’s such a large game, this is the only way to guarantee you’ll be able to play it on launch day. And since downloading it could take some time, this means you can have it ready well in advance of launch day and start playing as soon as it’s unlocked.

PlayStation consoles: To preload GTA 6, you first need to pre-order and pay for it. Once you’ve done this, it should start downloading immediately as preloading began on 10 November. If it doesn’t, you should see a ‘preload’ option by finding GTA 6 in your Game Library.

To preload GTA 6, you first need to pre-order and pay for it. Once you’ve done this, it should start downloading immediately as preloading began on 10 November. If it doesn’t, you should see a ‘preload’ option by finding GTA 6 in your Game Library. Xbox consoles: If you’ve already pre-ordered GTA 6, you can preload it by selecting ‘Install’ on the GTA 6 game menu in the Microsoft Store on your console. But you can also preload it if you haven’t purchased the game yet – just sign in to the Xbox Mobile App, visit the GTA 6 game menu and select ‘Download to Console’.

How many GBs is GTA 6?

Rockstar has officially confirmed that GTA 6 is around 212GB. This is a far cry from some of the early rumours of a 700GB+ game, but it’s still right at the top end of mainstream video games, and larger than Rockstar’s legendary Red Dead Redemption 2.

How long will GTA 6 take to download?

How long Grand Theft Auto VI will take to download mostly depends on four things:

Your broadband speed The reliability of your connection Your Wi-Fi signal strength How many other connected devices are being used at the same time

GTA 6 download times per internet speed

Here's how long it could take you to download GTA 6 depending on the broadband speed you pay for.