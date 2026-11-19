Our best Sky Black Friday broadband deals in 2026
Black Friday means deals on all sorts of products and services, including broadband. As one of the UK’s biggest broadband providers, Sky is always worth considering, especially with its prices slashed as part of its Black Friday sale.
Sky has some great Black Friday broadband deals, including for those on a tight budget, those looking to bundle its TV services with a broadband connection, and those looking for pure speed.
Looking for a cheap but speedy broadband connection? Its 150Mbps full fibre deal could be for you. Want to spend a bit more and bundle Sky’s TV package into the bargain? There’s a range of options to choose from. And if you’re after pure speed, Sky has some blazingly quick connections that are also on offer.
Looking to switch to a Sky Black Friday broadband deal? Let’s see what’s available.
Pick 1 – Bundle all your TV for less
Of course Sky doesn’t just offer broadband. It has one of the most comprehensive TV offerings in the UK, with channels spanning sports, movies, entertainment, documentaries, and kids’ shows, and the option to add streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max to the mix.
Sky’s Essential TV & 500Mbps Full Fibre package brings you a wealth of entertainment combined with a very fast broadband connection. It gives you over 130 channels, including Sky Atlantic and Sky One (90 of which are free-to-air), a Netflix subscription and a 500Mbps broadband connection – that’s more than quick enough for fair heavy usage like gaming and 4K streaming.
Think about how much you watch right now, and maybe add up how much your current streaming subscriptions are costing you per month. Chances are this deal could save you a fair bit of money.
Pick 2 – No frills, maximum value
If you’re on the CityFibre full fibre network, Sky already has a range of broadband-only deals to choose from. While we’re expecting more Sky deals to launch on the more widely available Openreach network soon, our pick from the CityFibre network offers great value.
Sky Full Fibre 150 gives you a 150Mbps Full Fibre connection for a modest monthly outlay, made all the more reasonable with this deal. It’s far from the fastest connection around, but if all you want is decent, reliable broadband from one of the UK’s leading providers, it ticks all the boxes. It’s also the lowest effective price for Sky broadband.
150Mbps is more than quick enough for video streaming on multiple devices at once, gaming, as well as all the essential tasks like using social media and video calls. This would suit a household of between two to four people with moderate internet usage.
Pick 3 – Sky’s fastest options
The fastest Sky Black Friday broadband deals you can get depend on how Sky’s full fibre gets to your home. The provider is available on both the Openreach FTTP network and CityFibre network, which are mostly available to different homes.
Fastest on the Openreach network
Openreach has massive coverage across the UK. The Sky Essential TV, Netflix & Full Fibre Gigafast gives you average download speeds of 1Gbps (quick enough to download a 1GB film in 8 seconds). It’s not as fast as the CityFibre deal below, but it's much more widely available and still very competitive.
Fastest on the CityFibre
If you’re on the CityFibre network and you feel the need for speed, then this Sky Full Fibre 2.5 Gigafast+ deal could well be for you. It enables speeds of up to 2.5Gbps (that’s 2500Mbps) for buffer-free streaming and lightning-quick downloads, whether it’s films, games or epic TV series.
Anything over 1Gbps is very fast indeed, and should serve you well even if you have a big family with multiple devices streaming at once. So 2.5Gbps should future-proof you against even the most bandwidth-hogging streams and downloads.
More Sky Black Friday broadband deals
Compare our full range of Black Friday broadband deals from Sky.
Those are our picks of the best Sky Black Friday broadband deals, but there are others too, including packages with more TV channels and speed options, so you can find a deal that suits your household best.
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