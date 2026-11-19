Black Friday means deals on all sorts of products and services, including broadband. As one of the UK’s biggest broadband providers, Sky is always worth considering, especially with its prices slashed as part of its Black Friday sale.

Sky has some great Black Friday broadband deals, including for those on a tight budget, those looking to bundle its TV services with a broadband connection, and those looking for pure speed.

Looking for a cheap but speedy broadband connection? Its 150Mbps full fibre deal could be for you. Want to spend a bit more and bundle Sky’s TV package into the bargain? There’s a range of options to choose from. And if you’re after pure speed, Sky has some blazingly quick connections that are also on offer.

Looking to switch to a Sky Black Friday broadband deal? Let’s see what’s available.

Pick 1 – Bundle all your TV for less