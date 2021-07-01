About SSE broadband deals

Gas and energy provider SSE (Scottish and Southern Energy) has been offering home phone and broadband since 2015. Its broadband and home phone deals are available to existing SSE customers, as well as those who take their energy from another supplier.

SSE broadband bundles offer speeds of 63Mbps on its premium fibre product and up to 11Mbps with its standard broadband service.

Equipment

All SSE deals include a free, easy-to-set-up router with no charge for delivery.

Is SSE available to me?

You can sign up for broadband and home phone from SSE whether you're an SSE energy customer or not, and its 17Mbps broadband service is available across the UK.

However, availability of SSE's 38Mbps and 76Mbps fibre broadband services are restricted in some areas of the UK, so if that's the service you'd like, it's worth checking whether you're eligible by heading to our broadband postcode checker site.

Extras with SSE broadband and home phone deals

All SSE broadband customers qualify for free internet security software, as well as the chance to buy pre-release tickets for events with the SSE Reward scheme.

Free calls are included with all SSE home phone deals, but when the 'free period' applies depends on the package you've signed up for. Select packages also include half-price calls to mobiles and free calls to 20 international destinations.