£20 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card* when you switch broadband now
*Restrictions apply, see www.amazon.co.uk/gc-legal. Terms and conditions apply
How it works
Enter your email address
To get your Gift Card after you switch, nothing else.
Find a broadband deal
Compare our broadband deals and choose one that's right for you.
Switch your broadband
Select your chosen deal and complete your broadband switch.
Enjoy your Gift Card!
Your Amazon.co.uk Gift Card will be sent to your email address.
Step 1
To get your Amazon.co.uk Gift Card after you switch, enter your email below.
Step 2
Choose your broadband deal and earn your £20 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card by switching today.
Compare deals from these providers and more
Why switch with us?
Easy switching
Our simple process takes minutes to complete
Exclusive deals
Many of our offers you won't find anywhere else
Trusted by our customers
We're proud of our Trustpilot rating