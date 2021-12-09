The top 150 most popular podcasts to listen to

Podcasts have quickly become an incredibly popular source of entertainment in the last few years. They’re a great way for us to take time out of our day and tap into our interests, and trust us — there’s a podcast out there for every interest.

Whether you’re a comedy fan, history buff, politics nerd, science enthusiast, or you’re just intrigued about a particular subject, you’ll be spoilt for choice on what to listen to.

So to help you wade through the millions of options online, Uswitch has created the ultimate list of the best podcasts to listen to. We’ve done this according to the number of listens on Castbox, average Apple App Store rating and the number of reviews on the Apple App store.

Podcasts have now become part of the smartphone era, with many readily available at no individual cost, since they’re available through apps and streaming services. Classics that even date back to the 1950s, such as ‘Desert Island Discs’, have been converted onto digital platforms for the modern listener, appearing right next to modern favourites such as ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’.

Google searches for ‘podcasts’ have doubled over the last five years both in the U.S. and the U.K., with an average global search volume of 1.8 million per month. So with such a vast choice of titles to choose from, our ultimate podcast list will give you a head-start by showing the most popular and well-loved shows around the world.

Top 3 rated podcasts of all time

Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed . This U.K. podcast features a real married couple who frequently discuss relationships (others and their own), annoyances, growing up, parenting and more. Genre: Comedy.

Crime Junkie. This U.S. podcast tells the story of true crime stories from the archives and more recently. Genre: True Crime.

Casefile True Crime. This Australian podcast presents episodes on the investigations of trials from solved and unsolved crime cases around the world. Genre: True Crime.

Top 150 list of podcasts