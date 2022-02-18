Public and product liability insurance

A popular cover for most businesses, and those who come into regular contact with members of the public such as shop owners. Public liability covers you against claims from third parties for any claim resulting from an accident involving you or your premises. Whilst product liability covers you against claims from third parties, for any claim resulting from an accident or injury with the items you sell.

Third parties could be a client or a member of the public, essentially anyone who isn’t a member of staff.

Accidents could be as innocuous as a member of the public slipping on a freshly mopped shop floor resulting in an injury, or damage to clients property as a result of a fault with a product you’ve sold them.