How have each party's manifestos addressed motoring issues?

With just days to go until the general election, political party leaders are engaged in the last leg of the battle to win over the voting public.

But whether you’ve decided who you’re going to vote for or you’re still on the fence, do you know what each party can do for you as a motorist? We’ve dug through the manifestos and rounded up the parties’ policies on motoring and insurance.

Conservatives

The Conservatives are aiming to deliver the biggest programme of investment in roads since 1970s by spending £15 billion on creating 1,300 extra lane miles.

The party is also pledging a further £500 million over the next five years to ensure almost every car and van on the roads has zero emissions by 2050.

If the current coalition government remains in power, they are also expected to continue their crackdown on whiplash fraud in an effort to reduce insurance costs.

Labour

The Labour Party manifesto does not focus heavily on motoring, and its transport policies instead concentrate on improvement to the country’s rail infrastructure. However, the party has promised “long-term investment in strategic roads”.

Outside of its manifesto, the Labour Party has previously pledged to improve young driver safety in an effort to cut insurance premiums, and has suggested telematics to introduce a ‘travel to work only’ policy for young people.

Liberal Democrats

Emissions are the main focus of the Liberal Democrats’ plan for motoring. The party is proposing a review of the MOT process in an effort to cut emissions from existing vehicles, as well as a reform of Vehicle Excise Duty (more commonly known as car tax) to introduce separate banding for diesel cars.

The party also plans to encourage the market for electric vehicles, and suggests that by 2040, only Ultra-Low Emission vehicles should be permitted on UK roads for non-freight purposes. There’s no indication what this would mean for older or classic cars, however.

Further to their carbon reduction plans, the Lib Dems also aim to accelerate the commercial introduction of zero emission fuel cell electric vehicles, and facilitate the UK-wide introduction of hydrogen fuelling infrastructure.

The party is also backing the future of driverless cars and personal electric vehicles by promising regulatory framework reviews to help enable new technology.

Green Party

In line with its focus on the environment, the Green Party manifesto also concentrates on cutting carbon emissions from road use, which includes scrapping the Conservatives’ planned £15 billion Road Investment Strategy.

The party also aims to reduce the number of journeys made by car and encourage walking, cycling and public transport, and has pledged an investment in electric vehicle charging points.

The Greens also want to improve road safety by reducing speed limits to 20mph in residential areas and cutting the alcohol limit for drivers to as close to zero as possible.

UKIP

The UK Independence Party opposes the mandatory use of telematics devices — the party says it will scrap the new eCall scheme, which aims to cut road deaths by installing telematics devices with emergency alerts in all new cars from 2018.

UKIP also pledges to remove toll roads where possible and ensure that speed cameras are not used for profit by councils.

The party also aims to introduce a ‘Brit Disc’ for foreign-registered HGV vehicles, to monitor their entry into the UK and to contribute to road costs.

Finally, UKIP suggests a road tax exemption for cars over 25 years old — currently this only applies to classic cars over the age of 40 years.