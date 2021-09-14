The top 10 countries with the fastest best-selling cars

Fastest best-selling cars header

A powerful engine is what drives many people to choose a certain car, with the top speed an important consideration. But which country’s residents opt for the speediest car when buying a new vehicle? To find out which countries have the biggest need for speed, Uswitch looked into the locations with the fastest best-selling cars. To do this, we found the most popular cars in each country from 2019 and 2020, before finding the average top speed of the two and ranking them according to this value. The countries with the biggest need for speed

Canada and Egypt are the two countries with the greatest need for speed. Although the best-selling cars are different – Canadians favour the Ford F-Series whilst Egyptians like the Chevrolet T-Series – the average top speed is the same. This means owners can cruise at an impressive 209.8mph (miles per hour) and place these countries in joint first place. In second place is Singapore. The Honda Vezel and HR-V are popular with people living here, possibly as both models have the same engine with slightly different setups. This means they both have a maximum speed of 201.5 mph. These cars are able to get from 0 to 62mph in under four seconds too! Having surpassed 53 million sales in both used and new cars, it’s safe to say that the United States is full of people who love cars. In particular, they’re fans of the Ford F-150. This truck, which can come with 4x4 capability, can hit 199.3mph. Not bad for such a big car! Top 10 countries with the fastest popular cars

