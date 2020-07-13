About Be Wiser insurance

The Andover-based company also offers home and travel insurance. Be Wiser says it works with around 30 leading insurance companies to unearth the best deal.

It claims at least one million UK customers across its insurance services and supplies Black Box cover for younger drivers who have yet to build up their no claims bonus. It has won several staff training awards and in 2016 developed the UK’s first BA insurance degree for the UK financial services sector.