About Brightside insurance

While sometimes perceived as a ‘niche’ player – think harder-to-cover motorists with convictions or poor credit and address history – Brightside says it’s simply responding to “everyday differences, which can happen to anyone”. In other words, there’s a strong emphasis on your own circumstances and priorities.

Brightside also offers motorbike, taxi, home and business insurance. All their call centres are UK-based. Its insurance backers include blue-chip names like Aviva, LV, AXA and Ageas plus smaller operators.