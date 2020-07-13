Find out about Elephant car insurance and how it could get you cheaper breakdown cover
Defaqto rating: 5/5 stars
Independent financial products reviewer Defaqto has given Elephant insurance a five-star rating. This is the highest rating Defaqto offers.
Note: Not all Defaqto five-star rated products have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 3.1/5 stars
Elephant car insurance was awarded a Trustpilot rating of 3.1 out of five based on 532 verified reviews.
Elephant is part of the Admiral Group.
the Admiral group also owns Diamond Insurance and Bell Insurance.
Elephant was launched in 2000 and was the UK’s first online-only insurance provider
Elephant car insurance offers policy upgrades, including key care and hire car cover, and also offers bike insurance, car warranty insurance, multi-car insurance, van insurance, home insurance and travel insurance.
Elephant provides three types of cover:
Fully comprehensive
Third party, fire and theft
Third party
Elephant MultiCar Insurance allows you to insure several cars. It is fully comprehensive cover and includes:
Courtesy Car - if your car is under repair at one of our approved garages.
£5,000 personal injury cover - for the policyholder and policyholder's spouse to help if you have a serious accident.
Named driver no claims bonus - any named driver could earn themselves an Elephant no claims bonus for use with Elephant policies.
European Cover - covering you for up to 90 days in Europe so you can enjoy a driving holiday in France without having to arrange extra cover.
Windscreen Cover - policyholders are eligible for the repair and replacement of windscreens (excess applies).
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Elephant can arrange temporary car insurance for existing policyholders only.
Elephant fully comprehensive car insurance includes 90 days’ European cover on all car insurance policies.
Elephant car insurance comprehensive cover includes a courtesy car while your car is being fixed by an approved repairer.
£5,000 of personal injury cover to help you and your spouse if you have a serious accident.
Comprehensive Elephant car insurance covers up to £1,250 of in-car entertainment and up to £300 worth of sports equipment cover for theft or damage by fire or accident.
Named drivers on an Elephant car insurance policy can earn a no claims bonus for use on Elephant policies.
If you get a chip in your windscreen Elephant will repair or replace it for you, although an excess will apply.
This cover provides up to £100,000 help towards legal costs if involved in a motor accident that's not your fault.
The cover also allows you to claim for personal injury and uninsured losses such as your excess, and personal injury, from the driver at fault.
Motor Legal Protection also includes:
defence of a motoring prosecution
contract disputes relating to your car
claims if your car's identity is cloned
access to online legal documents
a free legal advice helpline available 24/7, 365 days a year
covers the policyholder and named drivers
Elephant car insurance policy already includes £5,000 personal injury cover but cover is limited to the policyholder.
Elephant car insurance personal injury cover provides an additional £50,000 extra cover, with a limit of up to £100,000.
Cover against accidental death, serious injury or fractures.
includes cash amounts if you stay in hospital as a result of an accident in your car
covers policyholder and named drivers: named drivers are covered whether they're driving or just a passenger in the insured car
protection whilst travelling in other cars: this provides personal injury cover for policyholders whilst in any other privately insured car in the UK
always covered: you're covered whether the accident is your fault or not
uninsured driver protection: covers you if you're hit by an uninsured driver
runs alongside life insurance: the policy pays out alongside any other life insurance you may have
This includes cover to claim:
a similar sized vehicle to your insured car,
up to a maximum of 2.2 litres and 7 seats or £250 to use for travel expenses (or anything else you like
Elephant offers three levels of breakdown cover.
Roadside Assistance
National Cover
European Cover
Elephant Keycare cover is a standalone cover that provides up to £2,000 cover towards the cost of replacement keys and locks.
This includes lost, stolen or broken keys, but excludes wear and tear.
no excess to pay
no need to claim on your motor or household policies,
no claims bonus not affected
cover for any of your keys, not just your car
emergency helpline open 24 hours a day,
access to a nationwide network of locksmiths
named driver benefits
breakdown cover
if you have younger drivers in your family
Elephant’s parent company Admiral group has refunded £110m worth of insurance premiums to its car and van customers.
The company said it want to reward customers who had stayed at home and driven during the UK-wide Coronavirus lockdown during spring and summer 2020.
A £25 premium refund was automatically given to all customers whose car and/or van which was covered by the insurer on 20 April 2020; a total of 4.4m vehicles.
Admiral group said: 'We’re giving our customers the refund to reflect that there have been fewer cars on the road during the lockdown and our customers are driving less, which we expect to result in fewer insurance claims.
'The refund and other initiatives pass on the savings from reduced claims we may otherwise have benefitted from during the lockdown. It isn’t our intention to benefit from the lockdown and we’re returning our best estimate of the savings to our customers.'
Find out more about Elephant’s Stay at Home Refund queries.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 496 car insurance complaints about Admiral, which owns the Elephant brand, in the first half of 2020, plus a further 97 for Admiral’s insurance company EUI making a total of 593. That gives Admiral just under 12% of all motor insurance complaints. But Admiral has more than 16% of market share so received a much smaller proportion of complaints than might be expected for its size. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
