Elephant was launched in 2000 and was the UK’s first online-only insurance provider

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle

if you’re a family with more than one driver

if you own more than one car

Windscreen Cover - policyholders are eligible for the repair and replacement of windscreens (excess applies).

European Cover - covering you for up to 90 days in Europe so you can enjoy a driving holiday in France without having to arrange extra cover.

Named driver no claims bonus - any named driver could earn themselves an Elephant no claims bonus for use with Elephant policies.

£5,000 personal injury cover - for the policyholder and policyholder's spouse to help if you have a serious accident.

Courtesy Car - if your car is under repair at one of our approved garages.

Elephant MultiCar Insurance allows you to insure several cars. It is fully comprehensive cover and includes:

If you get a chip in your windscreen Elephant will repair or replace it for you, although an excess will apply.

Named drivers on an Elephant car insurance policy can earn a no claims bonus for use on Elephant policies.

Comprehensive Elephant car insurance covers up to £1,250 of in-car entertainment and up to £300 worth of sports equipment cover for theft or damage by fire or accident.

£5,000 of personal injury cover to help you and your spouse if you have a serious accident.

Elephant car insurance comprehensive cover includes a courtesy car while your car is being fixed by an approved repairer.

cover for any of your keys, not just your car

no need to claim on your motor or household policies,

Elephant Keycare cover is a standalone cover that provides up to £2,000 cover towards the cost of replacement keys and locks.

up to a maximum of 2.2 litres and 7 seats or £250 to use for travel expenses (or anything else you like

runs alongside life insurance: the policy pays out alongside any other life insurance you may have

always covered: you're covered whether the accident is your fault or not

protection whilst travelling in other cars: this provides personal injury cover for policyholders whilst in any other privately insured car in the UK

covers policyholder and named drivers: named drivers are covered whether they're driving or just a passenger in the insured car

includes cash amounts if you stay in hospital as a result of an accident in your car

Elephant car insurance personal injury cover provides an additional £50,000 extra cover, with a limit of up to £100,000.

Elephant car insurance policy already includes £5,000 personal injury cover but cover is limited to the policyholder.

The cover also allows you to claim for personal injury and uninsured losses such as your excess, and personal injury, from the driver at fault.

This cover provides up to £100,000 help towards legal costs if involved in a motor accident that's not your fault.

What is Elephant car insurance best for?

named driver benefits

breakdown cover

if you have younger drivers in your family

Find out if Elephant car insurance is best for your motoring needs

Elephant car insurance - in the news

Elephant’s parent company Admiral group has refunded £110m worth of insurance premiums to its car and van customers.

The company said it want to reward customers who had stayed at home and driven during the UK-wide Coronavirus lockdown during spring and summer 2020.

A £25 premium refund was automatically given to all customers whose car and/or van which was covered by the insurer on 20 April 2020; a total of 4.4m vehicles.

Admiral group said: 'We’re giving our customers the refund to reflect that there have been fewer cars on the road during the lockdown and our customers are driving less, which we expect to result in fewer insurance claims.

'The refund and other initiatives pass on the savings from reduced claims we may otherwise have benefitted from during the lockdown. It isn’t our intention to benefit from the lockdown and we’re returning our best estimate of the savings to our customers.'

Find out more about Elephant’s Stay at Home Refund queries.

Find out if Elephant can offer you the cheapest car insurance quote.

Complaints data

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 496 car insurance complaints about Admiral, which owns the Elephant brand, in the first half of 2020, plus a further 97 for Admiral’s insurance company EUI making a total of 593. That gives Admiral just under 12% of all motor insurance complaints. But Admiral has more than 16% of market share so received a much smaller proportion of complaints than might be expected for its size. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.