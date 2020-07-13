As Go Girl insurance’s name and pink branding make clear, this car insurance company is designed to appeal to women drivers
Defaqto rating: 3/5 stars
Go Girl car insurance is rated as three stars by Defaqto an independent financial research company.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star rating have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 1.4/5 stars
TrustPilot gives Go Girl a rating of 3.7 out of five based on 557 reviews. However, the company is ranked 55 out of 55 companies in the site’s insurance broker category.
Go Girl is an internet-only car insurer, keeping in touch with its customers mainly by text and email. All insurance documents are kept in an online portal and can be downloaded when needed.
While Go Girl still markets itself as car insurance for women, insurers are no longer allowed to offer women cheaper car insurance just for being women. That being said, women can often get cheaper policies once their overall risk is assessed.
Other types of driver that Go Girl insurance specialises in are:
learner drivers
young drivers
new drivers
students
And, of course, male drivers can also get insurance through the company.
Go Girl is a brand of Sabre Insurance.
Go Girl provides three types of cover:
Fully comprehensive
Third party fire and theft
Third party only
Go Girls doesn't offer black box telematics insurance. Its website says:
'Black box car insurance can bring benefits, but it’s inherently risky. Wouldn’t you prefer to know where you are with your insurance? Wouldn’t it be better to know exactly how much you should expect to pay each month? If nothing else, it makes budgeting easier! And for price-minded new drivers, that’s no small consideration.'
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs if you have more than one car.
Go Girl does not offer this.
What you get as standard will depend on which type of policy you take out. Go Girl’s main comprehensive cover includes the following benefits.
Up to £5,000 for the insured person or their husband/wife or civil partner for injury sustained while driving or travelling as a passenger in the vehicle insured by Go Girl.
Indemnity limit of £100,000.
Once your claim has been accepted, Go Girl will provide you with a car to use while your car is being repaired. Usually the courtesy car will be a small car with manual transmission.
Go Girl insurance will pay up to £150 for certain belongings stolen from the vehicle.
Cars under 12 months old, if owned from new, may be replaced with a new car if stolen or written off.
Full policy cover for 13 weeks in the EU if Go Girl is notified beforehand of your travel plans.
Up to £100 can be claimed for a child car seat if you are already making a claim following an accident, fire or theft.
You will not lose your no claims bonus or be charged an excess if certain details of the uninsured car and its driver are provided.
Windscreens and windows will be repaired or replaced following accidental damage. This does not include sunroofs or glass roofs.
You can claim up to £200 for a handbag and its contents if stolen from a locked car.
Go Girl offers unlimited cover for standard-fit equipment such as satnavs and stereos. There is a limit of £1,000 otherwise.
Go Girl’s third-party, fire and theft policy has a lot fewer extras compared to the company's fully comprehensive policy and only includes the following:
Legal cover
Travelling abroad
Audio equipment
Go Girl’s Third party only (TPO) cover includes less still:
Legal cover
Travelling abroad
If you want to add extras to your policy, this has to be done when purchasing the policy with Go Girl. Options offered include the following items.
Go Girl has teamed up with the RAC to offer a number of levels of breakdown cover.
Offers fixed benefits in the event of injury or death.
Stolen, lost or damaged car, home and office keys are covered.
Go Girl has a claim limit of £250 for sorting this problem out. It will pay for up to three misfuelling incidents in a year.
Benefits in the learner, new driver, young driver and student policies are different from those in the headline women driver policy.
Aside from the pink theme, Go Girl insurance has policies aimed at people who are at the start of their driving career so it is best for:
Younger drivers
Learner drivers
New drivers
Students
Go Girl has been one of the official partners of England Netball.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 39 car insurance complaints about Sabre, owner of Go Girl in the first half of 2020. That gives Sabre just under 0.8% of all motor insurance complaints. But Sabre has about 1.6% of market share so received a much smaller proportion of complaints than might be expected for its size. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
