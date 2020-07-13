About Go Girl car insurance

Go Girl is an internet-only car insurer, keeping in touch with its customers mainly by text and email. All insurance documents are kept in an online portal and can be downloaded when needed.

Not just for girls

While Go Girl still markets itself as car insurance for women, insurers are no longer allowed to offer women cheaper car insurance just for being women. That being said, women can often get cheaper policies once their overall risk is assessed.

Other types of driver that Go Girl insurance specialises in are:

learner drivers

young drivers

new drivers

students

And, of course, male drivers can also get insurance through the company.

Go Girl is a brand of Sabre Insurance.