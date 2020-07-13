Ingenie car insurance is a telematics, or "black box" scheme that aims to reward younger, and learner drivers.
Defaqto rating: 2/5 stars
Ingenie was rated two out of five stars in 2020 by Defaqto, an independent financial research and ratings company.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 4.1/5 stars
Consumer reviews on Trustpilot are generally more favourable that those awarded by industry experts, with Ingenie getting 4.1 stars.
Particularly new and younger drivers – many of whom are unable to find insurance through general car insurance companies – are impressed with Ingenie’s telematics insurance. Out of more than 1,000 reviews, 60% rated the company 'excellent', while 24% rated it 'bad'.
Most telematics insurers reward policyholders with discounts at renewal, but Ingenie may offer money back after just three months.
Such insurers send you a telematics device that plugs in to your car and records how safely you drive, rewarding good behaviour with discounts, and can offer younger drivers a cheaper insurance alternative – if they drive with care.
Indeed, Ingenie targets the younger age groups, insuring only those aged between 17 and 44.
Ingenie was founded in 2010 by Richard King and Chris McKee to provide cheaper car insurance targeted at the under 25s – a large market sector, deeply frustrated by the growing cost of insurance for younger drivers.
By July 2014, the company was under full control of Quindell, the insurance outsourcer, which bought the remaining half of Ingenie that it did not already own. Ingenie’s insurance policies are underwritten by a panel of four UK insurers: Ageas, Covea, Highway and RSA.
In July 2018, Ingenie announced it was adding to its product portfolio by introducing Ingenie Learner Driver insurance, which would cover student drivers for lessons, practising in their own car and taking their test in another person's car.
The company believes that by engaging young drivers more frequently and offering mid-policy discounts, it is helping create better drivers and, therefore, significantly reducing claims – which helps all drivers.
Ingenie may not provide you with a quote, particularly if you are too old, or your car is not suitable. But if you’re successful and you like the quote here’s what happens next:
You’ll be sent a “black box” telematics recorder that you fit to your car. Every 10 days you’ll get feedback on your speed, acceleration, braking and cornering using a system of colour-coded messages:
Green – this is good, you’re driving consistently well
Light green – you’re doing OK, but there are elements of your driving that you’ll need to improve before you get a “good” message
Amber – needs improvement: the messages will tell you which areas you need to improve to stay safe
Orange – you’re an unsafe driver and messages will tell you urgent improvement is needed
Red – dangerous driving, you’re a serious threat and immediate action is needed
Black – these messages are rare and mean you’re highly dangerous, usually for driving prolonged periods at excessive speed or harsh braking and reckless cornering
Receiving red messages means the likelihood of your premium rising at renewal is high. If you receive black messages you run the risk of your policy being cancelled – two black messages in a year automatically cancels your policy.
But, if your messages are predominantly green, you’re much more likely to receive a discount at renewal and may even get money back from your up-front payment for your current policy. This is reviewed three times a year and the maximum you can get back is 21% of your premium.
Ingenie offers only one type of car insurance:
Fully comprehensive
It rewards good drivers with discounts that could be available three times a year – depending, of course, on how safely the company considers your driving to be.
Ingenie’s business is built around offering a better deal for young motorists and does not offer products such as multi-car insurance or temporary insurance.
It does, however, offer a policy that many insurers simply won’t consider: insurance for learner drivers.
Yes. Because student drivers are hopeful they won’t need their L-plates for long, there’s little need for learner insurance that lasts a year. Therefore, Ingenie’s learner insurance lasts from between one to six months and is charged from about £1.41 per day (prices as of July 2020).
Here’s how it works:
Choose how long you think you’ll need between one and six months – if you take longer than six months you can renew
When you pass your test, stop driving: you’re no longer insured, so no driving home from your test
Call Ingenie to cancel your Ingenie Learner Insurance policy: you may be due a refund
Get a quote to upgrade to full Young Drivers Insurance
The Learner Insurance policy is for student drivers between 17 and 29 and includes cover that means if the learner driver has a scrape and makes a claim, the car owner’s no claims discount is not affected.
Because Ingenie's aim is to provide a cheaper option for young drivers, the basic package on its comprehensive policy may not come with as many benefits as other standard policies for experienced drivers.
Below is a list of what's covered.
Caused by accident or vandalism, this includes glass and windscreen cover.
If you are injured, or killed in an accident the insurer will pay up to £2,500.
The insurer will pay up to £100 for each person injured in the car.
Covered for loss, damage in an accident or fire.
There are no curfews on night driving as in some telematics policies for young people.
If your car has been reported as missing the company will help the police recover it using the GPS in the telematics device.
Ingenie will provide you with a car to get around in while yours is being fixed by one of its approved repairers.
If it's a permanent fixture of the car, your audio system is covered up to £300.
The insurer will pay your minimum legal liability for 14 days within the European Union.
The company offers a limited range of optional extras, including legal expenses, excess protection and breakdown cover.
The company advises young drivers to consider this option for an additional £27. It covers personal injury, uninsured loss recovery and defence from prosecution up to a total of £100,000.
This cover will reimburse the value of your excess under your motor policy up to the value of £1,000.
While Ingenie is dealing with your claim, you can still remain mobile with optional extra that provides a replacement vehicle for up to 21 days.
Supplied by Hadleigh Breakdown on behalf of Trinity Lane Insurance Company, the breakdown service can be added for less than £6 a month.
While it offers little for the seasoned motorist, Ingenie is building reputation among younger drivers who find it difficult getting reasonably priced insurance quotes, or run up against companies that simply won’t insure them.
In a nutshell, then, you’d choose Ingenie insurance because:
You’re a young driver and want a fair comprehensive insurance quote
Your’re a careful driver and want to be rewarded with lower premiums each year
You’re a learner driver
In July 2020, Ingenie Business – the business services arm of Ingenie – announced it had partnered with Endsleigh Insurance Services to provide the broker with a telematics scheme for young drivers that will be called "Endsleigh Loop".
A report published in July 2020, Insurance telematics in Europe and North America by Berg Insight, suggests that the number of telematics policies in force in the European insurance market reached 12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The report adds that the telematics market is growing at an annual rate of 28.2% and the total number of policies in force by 2024 will reach 44.5 million.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 (possibly only one) car insurance complaint about InGenie in the first half of 2020. The ombudsman did receive complaints about all four insurers InGenie uses, with Ageas, Covea and RSA all getting much lower levels of complaints than you might expect given their market size. Highway received a lot more complaints than might be expected for its size. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
