Indeed, Ingenie targets the younger age groups, insuring only those aged between 17 and 44.

Such insurers send you a telematics device that plugs in to your car and records how safely you drive, rewarding good behaviour with discounts, and can offer younger drivers a cheaper insurance alternative – if they drive with care.

Most telematics insurers reward policyholders with discounts at renewal, but Ingenie may offer money back after just three months.

Ingenie was founded in 2010 by Richard King and Chris McKee to provide cheaper car insurance targeted at the under 25s – a large market sector, deeply frustrated by the growing cost of insurance for younger drivers.

By July 2014, the company was under full control of Quindell, the insurance outsourcer, which bought the remaining half of Ingenie that it did not already own. Ingenie’s insurance policies are underwritten by a panel of four UK insurers: Ageas, Covea, Highway and RSA.

In July 2018, Ingenie announced it was adding to its product portfolio by introducing Ingenie Learner Driver insurance, which would cover student drivers for lessons, practising in their own car and taking their test in another person's car.

The company believes that by engaging young drivers more frequently and offering mid-policy discounts, it is helping create better drivers and, therefore, significantly reducing claims – which helps all drivers.

How does Ingenie car insurance work?

Ingenie may not provide you with a quote, particularly if you are too old, or your car is not suitable. But if you’re successful and you like the quote here’s what happens next:

Telematics: Ingenie Young Drivers Insurance

You’ll be sent a “black box” telematics recorder that you fit to your car. Every 10 days you’ll get feedback on your speed, acceleration, braking and cornering using a system of colour-coded messages:

Green – this is good, you’re driving consistently well

Light green – you’re doing OK, but there are elements of your driving that you’ll need to improve before you get a “good” message

Amber – needs improvement: the messages will tell you which areas you need to improve to stay safe

Orange – you’re an unsafe driver and messages will tell you urgent improvement is needed

Red – dangerous driving, you’re a serious threat and immediate action is needed

Black – these messages are rare and mean you’re highly dangerous, usually for driving prolonged periods at excessive speed or harsh braking and reckless cornering

Receiving red messages means the likelihood of your premium rising at renewal is high. If you receive black messages you run the risk of your policy being cancelled – two black messages in a year automatically cancels your policy.

But, if your messages are predominantly green, you’re much more likely to receive a discount at renewal and may even get money back from your up-front payment for your current policy. This is reviewed three times a year and the maximum you can get back is 21% of your premium.