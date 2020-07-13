Insurance Factory car insurance

Insurance Factory is an insurance broker arranging car insurance policies for those whose personal circumstances mean they’re in need of a specialist car insurance policy.
Defaqto rating: n/a
Defaqto has not yet reviewed Insurance Factory.
Trustpilot rating: 4.6/5 stars
Trustpilot has given Insurance Factory an excellent rating of 4.6 based on 1,714 reviews.
Insurance Factory is an independent intermediary, part of the Markerstudy Group of companies, providing competitive prices from its panel of leading insurers.
The company bills itself as the leading sports and performance car insurance specialists established since 1974. It offers a range of insurance cover for cars, vans, taxis and other specialist vehicles from its panel of around 80 insurers.
Essentially this insurer does all the leg work of searching for a policy that is suitable to your needs from among its database of providers such as Zurich, Aviva, Allianz and Axa. Insurance Factory offers the minimum third-party cover only, comprehensive and third party, fire and theft. You pay a premium before cover is arranged and Insurance Factory is also paid a commission by the insurance providers.
Insurance Factory is for those whose situation fits outside the traditional realm of mainstream car insurance. This could be from higher risk drivers who have difficulty finding cover through to those who own several or have modified or high-performance vehicles.
However, it does specialise in convicted driver insurance. Its standard line is “we don’t judge drivers” and they will try to find a policy that is tailored to your needs at a competitive price, while retaining all the features of a typical car insurance policy.
It is worth checking directly with Insurance Factory whether your conviction (if not listed below) meet their requirements but in general the following offences are considered:
IN10s - Convicted of driving without insurance
DR10s - Convicted of driving or attempting to drive with a blood alcohol level exceeding allowable limits
SP50s - Convicted of exceeding the speed limit on a motorway
DD10s - Convicted of driving in a dangerous manner
DD20s - Convicted of driving at a dangerous speed
DD30s - Convicted of reckless driving
Non-motoring convictions
Standard comprehensive cover from Insurance Factory will include windscreen cover, fire and theft, accidental damage and liability to other people and property. Features are determined, of course, based on the policy provided.
Having your car impounded is the legal process of having your car seized. Among the things required to retrieve your vehicle is a valid insurance policy specifically for an impounded car.
It may be more difficult to get impounded car insurance and Insurance Factory has a service to help you find insurance.
Cover is typically arranged for 30 days (but there is a 365-day policy also available), which allows you to retrieve your vehicle and covers you on the road for one month.
Motor legal expenses
UK/EU breakdown including homestart
Essential breakdown cover
Windscreen cover
Vehicle replacement & Theft protect
Key care cover
Gadget cover/Plus
for high-risk drivers
convicted drivers
adverse claims history
impounded vehicles
drivers aged 21-24
owners of modified or high-performance cars
for other specialist risks
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 18 motor insurance complaints about Insurance Factory. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
