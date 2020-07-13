Insurance Factory car insurance

About Insurance Factory

Insurance Factory is an independent intermediary, part of the Markerstudy Group of companies, providing competitive prices from its panel of leading insurers.

The company bills itself as the leading sports and performance car insurance specialists established since 1974. It offers a range of insurance cover for cars, vans, taxis and other specialist vehicles from its panel of around 80 insurers.

Essentially this insurer does all the leg work of searching for a policy that is suitable to your needs from among its database of providers such as Zurich, Aviva, Allianz and Axa. Insurance Factory offers the minimum third-party cover only, comprehensive and third party, fire and theft. You pay a premium before cover is arranged and Insurance Factory is also paid a commission by the insurance providers.