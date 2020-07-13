About Lancaster car insurance

Lancaster provides three types of car insurance cover:

Third Party

This is the minimum level of cover that Lancaster offers and is also the minimum legal requirement that you need to drive on UK roads. Taking out this level of cover means that if you are in an accident, you are insured for damage to other people’s vehicles and property as well as injuries sustained to others. Third Party cover does not provide insurance for you or your car.

Third Party Fire & Theft

Lancaster can offer Third Party Fire & Theft (TPFT), a step up from basic third-party cover. As well as providing the legal minimum, Lancaster’s TPFT policy will protect your vehicle against damage caused by fire and theft.

Comprehensive

Lancaster’s fully comprehensive policies offer insurance cover for you and your vehicle even for accidents that are found to have been caused by you. The comprehensive car insurance also comprises the minimum cover you get from third party as well as Lancaster’s TPFT policy.