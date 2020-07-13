MCE Insurance is an independently owned motorcycle insurance provider that also specialises in car insurance for convicted drivers.
Defaqto: 2/5 stars
MCE Insurance car insurance is rated as two stars by Defaqto, an independent financial research company.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot: 3.9/5 stars
TrustPilot has given MCE Insurance a rating of 3.9 out of five based on 3,935 reviews
MCE insurance, based in Rushden, was established in 1975. It is mostly known as a motorcycle insurer, but it also provides specialist car insurance from high-end specialist cars to American cars. It also focuses on products for convicted drivers who often find it difficult to find good-value car insurance.
Car insurance policies are available for an array of convictions such as accident offences, disqualified driver, careless driving, construction and use offences, reckless/dangerous driving, drink or drugs, insurance offences, licence offences and motorway offences.
Insurance premiums will be higher for convicted drivers as they are considered a higher risk, so it is important to shop around for the best deals.
MCE Insurance provides a range of specialist cover, including:
Fully comprehensive
Third party, fire and theft
Third party only
It offers a range of benefits and optional extras and specialises in convicted drivers’ car insurance.
MCE insurance does not offer a telematics-based car insurance. These policies usually allow young drivers to be scored each week on metrics such as speed, braking, acceleration, cornering, and usage.
MCE Insurance does not offer a multi-car insurance discount.
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
MCE insurance does not offer temporary insurance.
An MCE policy includes the following features and benefits as standard, subject to levels of cover.
Breakdown cover is included with extra levels of cover available on request.
MCE insurance includes personal accident cover. An extra level of cover is available on request.
Damaged glass will be replaced or repaired with this additional policy feature.
The policy covers misfuelling mishaps.
The policy includes 183 days European Cover. Extra levels of cover are also available on request.
This additional policy feature is available if you lose your key.
If you have been convicted of drink driving
If you have been disqualified from driving
If you have driving offences for reckless/dangerous driving
MCE Insurance reported a zero percent gender pay gap for the third consecutive year since reporting began. The company now has an employment ratio 49 to 51 % female to male, representing once again equal pay for equal jobs in every salary banding quadrant as defined by the Government Equalities Office.
The same report, which featured a lookup tool to search organisations and their corresponding pay gap information, noted an average pay gap of 22.85% in the finance and insurance industry.
Julian Edwards, CEO at MCE Insurance, said: “Equal pay is part of our social responsibility and every day we play our part in ensuring the UK is free from all discrimination. There is no limit to our drive in helping our country to create the right gender culture.
“Our Scholarship and Career Development Programs coupled with flexible working patterns stimulates an environment for dual-earner householders and supporting mothers in continuing to develop their careers.”
The Financial Ombudsman Service received at least 35 complaints about MCE motor insurance in the first half of 2020. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
