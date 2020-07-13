Onequote Direct car insurance

Onequote Direct has been providing car insurance to UK drivers for over 15 years and is part of the Europa Group.
Defaqto: 2/5 stars
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
TrustPilot rating: 2.6/5 stars
Onequote Direct is given a 2.6 rating out of five by Trustpilot, but that is based on just four reviews.
Onequote Direct's parent company, Europa Group, started with MotorCycle Direct in 1997, which focused on providing bike and scooter insurance solutions. Onequote Direct was launched in 2005 to offer competitively priced car policies to the UK market. Europa Group also includes Business Insurance Line within its stable of brands, and its partner brands include Nissan, Vauxhall and RAC Insurance.
Onequote Direct provides three types of cover:
Comprehensive
Third Party, Fire and Theft (TPFT)
Third Party Only (TPO)
Multicar insurance is not offered as standard by Onequote Direct
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
This will depend on the insurance companies on Onequote’s selected panel at any given time.
Full cover in the event of an accident, vehicle damage or theft. The policy covers third-party liabilities and losses and also damages caused to you and your vehicle. Provident also offers up to 90 days full cover when you're driving in the EU.
Windscreen cover is included as standard on Comprehensive cover.
Your Onequote Direct policy may cover you to drive other cars in times of emergency, subject to the level of insurance you have selected, your age, your occupation and the type of vehicle.
This will vary from insurer to insurer so you need to check your policy details before you travel. Onequote Direct uses a selected panel of car insurers
If your car breaks down, this cover ensures that you will be taken to your destination or back home. If your car cannot be fixed at the roadside, it will be taken to your nearest approved repairer.
This provides up to £1,500 cover for:
Loss, theft and breakage of keys
Locksmiths charges, replacement locks, reprogramming of immobilisers and alarms
Onwards travel or use of a hire car
Replacement Vehicle insurance covers eventualities such as a total loss accident, theft, attempted theft, fire, vandalism or total loss. Selecting this cover ensures you will be provided with a hire car for up to 14 days if any of the above incidents should occur.
If you have an accident that's not your fault, adding legal expenses cover to your car insurance policy will help reimburse your out-of-pocket expenses. You will receive up to £100,000 Legal Expenses cover in the event of a non-fault claim.
Because Onequote Direct uses a selected panel of insurance companies, it provides additional opportunities when searching and is able to provide tailored policies for drivers.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received at least 27 motor insurance complaints about the Europa Group, owner of the OneQuote brand. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
