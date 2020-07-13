 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
<Guides

Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers car insurance

Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers are insurance brokers that specialise in insurance policies for young drivers.

How good is Only Young Drivers car insurance?

Trustpilot: 2.5/5 stars

TrustPilot has given Only Young Drivers a rating of 2.5 out of five based on 5 reviews.

Reviews.io: 1.16/5 stars

Reviews.io has given Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers a 1.16 rating based on 38 reviews.

About Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers insurance

Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers is an insurance broker based in Stoke-on-Trent that specialises in car insurance designed with young drivers in mind. It offers a range of telematics insurance products via a panel of insurance companies in the UK such as Aviva, Ageas, Covea, Midas and Sabre.

The company is part of the Ardonagh Group that owns other insurance brands such as Carole Nash, Towergate Insurance and Payment Shield. 

With its telematics insurance policy, if you are 24 years old or younger at the time of purchasing the insurance policy then you will have a black box professionally fitted to your car and a dash cam will be fitted on your dashboard. If you are 25 years old or older then you will just have the black box fitted to your car.

Only Young Drivers car insurance policies

Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers provides three types of cover:

  • Comprehensive car insurance

  • Third party, fire and theft

  • Third party

All three policies use telematics to record how many miles you drive in your car. It is important that you advise as best to your knowledge when setting up the policy what is the maximum amount of miles you will drive during the year as this will effect the price of your premiums.

The GPS records where your car is parked overnight, therefore when you buy your insurance policy it is also important to advise correctly where your car will be parked overnight the majority of the time otherwise there might be an additional premium to pay.

Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers does not offer a multi-car insurance discount.

Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers does not offer temporary insurance.

Only Young Drivers comprehensive policies

The Only Young Drivers (Aviva) policy has the following features:

  • Legal expenses

  • Uninsured driver promise

  • Personal belongings

  • Car seat cover

  • Replacement locks

  • Windscreen repair

  • Medical expenses

  • Injury cover for you and your family

  • Continental breakdown and accident recovery

Breakdown cover is provided by RAC as an optional extra.

Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers will pay £2,500 if you or your partner suffer accidental bodily injury or death in direct connection with your car or while getting into, out of or travelling in any other motor vehicle, not belonging to you or hired to you under a hire purchase agreement.

Your vehicle is covered for damage or breakage of glass in your vehicle. Your no claims discount is not affected by windscreen claims but you might have to pay an excess.

Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers will pay for loss or damage to personal belongings caused by fire, theft or accidental means while the personal belongings are in or on your car. The maximum amount payable for any one incident is £150.

If your car is involved in an accident, Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers will contribute up to £100 per child seat towards the cost of a replacement even if there is no apparent damage.

Your Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers policy allows you to drive in any country within the European Union, for up to one month in any one trip.

Legal expenses cover is not always automatically included in your policy.

If your car is hit by someone who is not insured, you will not lose your no claims bonus or have to pay an excess.

What is Only Young Drivers car insurance best for?

  • if you are a young or new driver

  • if you like the idea of a rewards scheme

  • if you want to use a black box

