Only Young Drivers/Only Smart Drivers is an insurance broker based in Stoke-on-Trent that specialises in car insurance designed with young drivers in mind. It offers a range of telematics insurance products via a panel of insurance companies in the UK such as Aviva, Ageas, Covea, Midas and Sabre.

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557

The company is part of the Ardonagh Group that owns other insurance brands such as Carole Nash, Towergate Insurance and Payment Shield.

With its telematics insurance policy, if you are 24 years old or younger at the time of purchasing the insurance policy then you will have a black box professionally fitted to your car and a dash cam will be fitted on your dashboard. If you are 25 years old or older then you will just have the black box fitted to your car.