Policy Expert is a digital home insurance brand that branched out into car insurance in 2019 with the purchase of SureThing!
Defaqto: 3/5 stars
Policy Expert car insurance is rated as three stars by Defaqto, an independent financial research company.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot: 4.7/5 stars
TrustPilot has given Policy Expert a rating of 4.7 out of five based on 25,340 reviews.
Policy Expert is a member of the QMetric Group and was established in 2011 as a new kind of insurance business that aimed to build its own tech and own the insurance process end to end so that they could offer lower prices for customers.
Policy Expert was among the first UK insurers to introduce two-year fixed-rate premiums, as well as Plain English accredited policies with no hidden fees.
It has since won numerous awards for its service and products as well as recently winning Best Personal Insurance Broker at the 2020 Insurance Choice Awards, which is voted for by customers.
Whilst Policy Expert compares quotes from a number of different insurers, it also has its own products.
Policy Expert offers:
Third party, fire & theft
Plus, two types of comprehensive car insurance cover:
Policy Expert
Policy Expert Max
Policy Expert does not offer telematics-based car insurance. These policies usually allow young drivers to be scored each week on metrics such as speed, braking, acceleration, cornering, and usage.
Policy Expert does not offer a multi-car insurance discount.
Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Policy Expert does not offer temporary insurance.
A Policy Expert Max comprehensive insurance policy includes:
Uninsured driver promise
Courtesy car
£10,000 personal accident
Windscreen cover
Unlimited audio (manufacturer fitted)
Personal belongings
Child car seat
£100,000 legal assistance
Uninsured losses: claim back excess, loss of earnings & other out of pocket expenses
Breakdown cover including nationwide recovery and cover at home
Unlimited breakdown callouts
A Policy Expert comprehensive insurance policy includes:
Uninsured driver promise
Courtesy car
£10,000 personal accident
Windscreen cover
Unlimited audio (manufacturer fitted)
Personal belongings
Child car seat
UK and Ireland breakdown assistance
Breakdown cover is available on a Policy Expert Max policy and as an optional extra on a standard policy. It is Nationwide Recovery to anywhere in the UK with 24-hour, 365 days assistance and unlimited call-out.
Personal accident cover
Policy Expert will pay up to £10,000 if the policyholder or their partner is accidentally killed or permanently injured travelling, entering or exiting their car, or any other private car.
Windscreen repair
Windscreen cover is included in both Policy Expert policies.
Personal belongings cover
Personal belongings cover is available on both policies.
Child car seat replacement
If your car is involved in an accident, you will receive a child car seat replacement of a similar model and standard, even if there is no apparent damage.
Driving in Europe
Drivers will be covered to drive in the EU on your vehicle insurance policy. Depending on who is the underwriter of your policy you will have at least 30 days cover. Some will cover you up to 180 days.
Legal expenses cover
£100,000 legal assistance is available on the Policy Expert Max policy and also as an optional extra.
Uninsured drivers promise
If your car is hit by someone who is not insured, you will not lose your no claims bonus or have to pay an excess.
This optional extra includes up to £100,000 towards legal expenses to defend your rights, help with claiming back car insurance policy excess, help with settling car hire, purchase or sales disputes and compensation for a personal injury.
This optional extra includes up to £30,000 cover per person in the event of loss of limb, sight, speech or hearing; up to £30,000 cover per person in the event of permanent disablement or death; a maximum pay out of £240,000 per accident and £100 in the event of hospitalisation (per 24 hours in hospital).
if you want a two-year fixed premium
if you want a high-rating insurance company
if you want no hidden fees
Policy Expert co-founder and chief operating officer Adam Powell was recently interviewed in Insurance Business magazine on loyalty penalty. He stressed that while getting pricing right for loyal customers is important, it is also crucial to ensure that price does not become the sole focus of the conversation.
He said that the company’s data infrastructure is built for scale and speed to enable real-time reporting without the burden of legacy technology.
“Our ability to understand and interpret it sets us apart from competitors,” he claimed. “We have the proprietary systems and skills to analyse trends in customer behaviour and market activity without the restrictions of outdated systems or third-party dependencies.
“We’ve created a fully integrated ecosystem that provides a ‘single customer view’ from acquisition through to claims. We’re able to generate insights which many established insurers simply aren’t equipped to handle, to inform our risk and pricing strategies and also ensure our policies are the right fit for customer needs.”
