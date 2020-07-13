UK and Ireland breakdown assistance

Breakdown cover is available on a Policy Expert Max policy and as an optional extra on a standard policy. It is Nationwide Recovery to anywhere in the UK with 24-hour, 365 days assistance and unlimited call-out.

Personal accident cover

Policy Expert will pay up to £10,000 if the policyholder or their partner is accidentally killed or permanently injured travelling, entering or exiting their car, or any other private car.

Windscreen repair

Windscreen cover is included in both Policy Expert policies.

Personal belongings cover

Personal belongings cover is available on both policies.

Child car seat replacement

If your car is involved in an accident, you will receive a child car seat replacement of a similar model and standard, even if there is no apparent damage.

Driving in Europe

Drivers will be covered to drive in the EU on your vehicle insurance policy. Depending on who is the underwriter of your policy you will have at least 30 days cover. Some will cover you up to 180 days.

Legal expenses cover

£100,000 legal assistance is available on the Policy Expert Max policy and also as an optional extra.

Uninsured drivers promise

If your car is hit by someone who is not insured, you will not lose your no claims bonus or have to pay an excess.