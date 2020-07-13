Provident car insurance

Provident Insurance is a trading name of Covéa Insurance. Covéa is one of Europe's leading mutual insurance groups.

Provident started providing car insurance in 1966, and initially the company was known for insuring older cars, second cars and small vans. Today, it provides straightforward car insurance for a range of motorists, from new drivers to those with years of experience.

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Currently Provident does not offer temporary car insurance to existing policyholders.

if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle

if you’re a family with more than one driver

if you own more than one car

Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:

Currently Provident does not offer this option.

Fully comprehensive – with various options the policyholder can choose to add.

If your car isn't roadworthy after an accident, and you can't complete your journey, Provident will reimburse up to £100 per person for onward travel or overnight accommodation.

Provident provides cover up to £1,000 for replacement locks, if your keys are lost or stolen.

Use of a courtesy car (small vehicle with manual gearbox) is offered when using Provident’s approved repairer network. This means you can still drive around while your car is being fixed.

Provident offers a lifetime guarantee on workmanship when using one of the insurer’s approved repairers across the UK.

An uninsured driver is covered by your car insurance while behind the wheel of your car. With Provident’s car insurance there is no loss to no claims bonus and no excess to pay if a claim is made involving the other driver.

Windscreen repair costs covered for any chips or cracks or replacement screen offered when damage is more severe. Excesses are applicable when making a claim.

Full cover in the event of an accident, vehicle damage or theft. The policy covers third-party liabilities and losses and also damages caused to you and your vehicle. Provident also offers up to 90 days full cover when you're driving in the EU.

Provident’s legal cover offers up to £25,000 to defend a motoring prosecution arising while you were driving your car and gives 24/7 access to its Motor Legal helpline.

These uninsured losses could include compensation for personal injury, recovery of your policy excess and hire car costs.

If you’re in an accident that wasn’t your fault, Provident’s Motor Legal Protection Cover offers costs and expenses up to £100,000 to help you recover uninsured losses.

In the event of a claim, Enterprise Rent-A-Car will provide you with a small hatchback car to get you back on the road – this only applies in the UK.

If your car is written off, damaged in an accident or fire, vandalised, or stolen and not recovered, Provident’s Replacement Car Cover will keep you on the road for up to 21 days.

Provident’s Breakdown Cover is a separate product that provides additional cover to your car insurance. The cost varies depending on the level of cover you choose.

Provided in partnership with the RAC, Provident’s Breakdown Cover policies vary from basic level Roadside cover to Roadside, Recovery, At home and European Motoring Assistance.

What is Provident car insurance best for?

If you have younger drivers

If you have older drivers

If you want speedy claims management

Provident in the news

Covea Insurance, which owns Provident, has been warning motorists of the fake fines being imposed on them by scammers.

Criminals posing as police or traffic wardens have been targeting elderly drivers. The scam involves a claim by the criminals that the drivers have parked illegally.

The victims are then encouraged to pay an immediate (but smaller) charge at a nearby meter rather than a larger penalty if they wait. The criminals have already tampered with the meter and they watch the pin being entered.

The meter fails to return the card to the victim – the scammers take the card when the victim has gone and have both card and pin to use before it is eventually cancelled.

Claims history

As vehicle technology changes, Provident has seen different types of claims start to be reported. This includes a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts from hybrid cars.

Volumes in thefts have spiked due to the increase in raw material costs used in the convertors. They are easily stolen and crime syndicates around the country are targeting specific models to make some quick cash.

Provident have ensured their cover and team handle these claims on vehicles with newer technology.

Complaints data

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 114 car insurance complaints about Covea, the insurer behind the Provident brand, in the first half of 2020. Covea accounted for about 2.26% of all car insurance complaints but has 3% of the market so gets a smaller proportion of complaints than its size suggests. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.

